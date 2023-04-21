RoSPA Crowns Its First Ever Winner of Its New Falls Prevention Trophy

WEST MIDLANDS, UK, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A not-for-profit social housing provider who has shown exceptional commitment to preventing falls has been awarded RoSPA’s first ever Falls Prevention Trophy this week, after coming out top of three shortlisted organisations.
Trent & Dove, which offers affordable homes across East Staffordshire, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire, was crowned winner by a panel of RoSPA award winners through a webinar, which was hosted in collaboration with the trophy’s sponsors, Berkeley Group.
The webinar, which took place on April 19, included three shortlisted organisations chosen by RoSPA, before other award entrants voted for the winner. The other two RoSPA award-winning finalists were engineering contractors Taziker and care home Barchester Healthcare. When all three organisations had presented their organisational falls prevention strategy, a panel of RoSPA award winners voted on who should come out top.
Trent & Dove’s three-point fall prevention plan, entailed reviewing individual homes to determine the level of care required by the tenant and what safety measures could be installed, educating staff and tenants on the risks of falls, and offering tenants over 60 home safety checks. Its educational plan also involved rolling out RoSPA’s Fall Fighters initiative - a free-to-attend fall prevention awareness service aimed at educating and inspiring individuals to take action to reduce falls in their community.
Discussing the importance of winning the Falls Prevention Trophy, Anna Hickman, Head of Health & Safety at Trent & Dove, said:
“We really could not be more delighted to win the falls prevention trophy. Firstly, it recognises the hard work, enthusiasm and commitment of the team delivering the project – they thoroughly deserve the recognition. It will also provide us with an additional platform from which to share our project more widely and show what can be achieved by a proactive and holistic approach to fall prevention. We look forward to working with RoSPA in the future to actively demonstrate that accidents do not have to happen.”
Within Trent & Dove’s bid, the independent care provider reported that the implementation of innovative schemes such as fall prevention home checks played some part in the reduction of all most half (46 per cent) in falls following its introduction, with 91 per cent of their tenants stating that they felt more educated on fall prevention in the home.
Its report also showed an impressive 83% of those visited felt safer in their household, and 71% felt less likely to have a fall at home.
Matt Cryer, Awards Standards Manager, said:
“We were highly encouraged by the falls prevention information entrants shared in their 2023 RoSPA Award submissions – it is truly encouraging to see so many organisations taking falls seriously and taking positive steps to reduce them. We would like to extend our deepest congratulations to Trent & Dove Housing and to the other organisations who participated.
“RoSPA has been delighted to work with Berkeley Group in the creation of the Falls Trophy for 2023, collaborating on a key injury reduction topic - that has a clear link to both workplace safety, and our lives outside of work.
“The finalist webinar was a great opportunity to come together as an awards community and share learning from the three shortlisted finalists, looking at fall-prevention in a range of different settings. We warmly thank all who participated in the webinar, including those who contributed a vote towards the judges' selection of our winner.”
RoSPA is a not-for-profit organisation that has worked for more than 100 years to help people recognise and reduce their risk of accidents, at home, on the road, at work and at leisure. Our goal is to enable everyone to live their lives to the full, safely.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Joe Tinkler
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents
+44 7719 059 414
jbarker@rospa.com