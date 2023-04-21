Fingerprint Sensors Market Size is to Grow at CAGR of 14.47% by 2030 | Thales Group, HID Corporation
By 2030, the market for fingerprint sensors will grow as linked technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) create greater demand.NEW YORK, NY, US, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Fingerprint Sensors Market was estimated to be worth 2.92 billion USD. The market for fingerprint sensors is anticipated to increase from USD 4.07 billion in 2023 to USD 14.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.27% over the forecast period (2023 - 2030).
Fingerprint sensors are biometric tools used to record and examine the distinctive ridge patterns on a person's finger. These sensors are typically found in cellphones, computers, and other electronic devices. They may be used to validate a person's identity, providing access to secure systems or data. Optical sensors, capacitive sensors, and ultrasonic sensors are just a few of the several fingerprint sensor kinds. Each type of sensor has advantages and disadvantages, and the choice of sensor will be determined by the particular needs of the application. The need for easy and safe authentication methods has increased as a result of the rising popularity of linked technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT).
As a result, there is a developing market for fingerprint sensors, which provide customers a high level of security and usability. There is an increasing demand for safe authentication techniques that can shield this data from illegal access as more devices become linked and the quantity of sensitive personal data stored on them keeps expanding. This desire is met by fingerprint sensors, which provide a quick and secure means to confirm a user's identification and safeguard confidential data. The market for fingerprint sensors has expanded in part due to the rising use of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.
Several of these gadgets now have fingerprint sensors as a quick and safe way to verify users. These devices are frequently used to store private and sensitive information. Overall, it is anticipated that the market for fingerprint sensors will continue to develop due to the rising use of linked technology and IoT, as well as the growing need for easy and secure identification methods.
Fingerprint Sensors Market Key Players:
• Thales Group,
• HID Corporation,
• IDEMIA,
• NEC Corporation,
• IDEX Biometrics,
• Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co Ltd,
• Fingerprint Cards,
• Qualcomm Technologies Inc,
• Apple Inc.
Regional Perspectives
The analysis offers market information for each region separately, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region currently holds the greatest market share in the global market for fingerprint sensors.
The North American area currently has the second-largest market share in the global fingerprint sensor market as a result of the region's early technology adopters and rising tablet and smartphone adoption rates. Another significant aspect is a rise in per capita income. The European area, which has shown tremendous expansion throughout the study period, now holds the third-largest market share in the global fingerprint market. The market demand is also fueled by rising need for smart grids and well-established technological infrastructure.
The United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil are additional significant nations included in the market analysis.
Marketing division
Area & Touch Sensor and Swipe Sensor are two types of market segmentation. In 2022, the market's dominant category will be area & touch sensors. Touch sensors are become more user-friendly as well as smaller and more inexpensive. Manufacturers favour these sensors over swipe sensors, especially for mobile devices that require smaller sensors to create more compact products that are wanted by market end users.
The market has been divided into Capacitive, Optical, Thermal, and Others segments based on technology. According to estimates, the optical category will have the biggest market share. The bulk of gadgets now employ optical sensors instead of capacitive touchscreen sensors, while high-end smartphones use ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.
Capacitive sensors have been replaced as the need for sensor integration in displays has increased.
Consumer Electronics, Government & Law Enforcement, Military & Defense, BFSI, Smart Homes, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Commercial make up the market segmentation based on application. In 2022, the Government & Law Enforcement sector dominated the industry. Governments all throughout the globe utilise fingerprint scanners in a variety of contexts, including security, military, employment screening, and border control. Government organisations also utilise biometrics and fingerprint sensors to confirm and identify individuals, which explains why the aforementioned market segmentation is so dominant.
