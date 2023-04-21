Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023 Open call for exhibition proposals of local curatorial projects

MACAU, April 21 - The “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023” (hereinafter referred to as “Art Macao 2023”) will be held this year. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) calls for exhibition proposals of the “Art Macao 2023” Local Curatorial Project from today until 24 May. All individuals and associations engaged in contemporary art are welcome to participate.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, the event is organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and co-organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED and Wynn Macau, Limited.

“Art Macao” is a mega international cultural and artistic event in Macao. Themed “The Statistics of Fortune”, this edition aims to explore the correlation between science and religion through artworks. The “Local Curatorial Project” is one of the key projects of “Art Macao 2023”, with the aim of providing an open and diversified exchange platform, encouraging contemporary art creation in Macao, cultivating local curatorial talents, showcasing Macao’s artistic achievements and promoting the development of local arts. The selection of exhibition proposals will be made through an open call, and the selected proposals will hold a contemporary art exhibition for a period of no less than 8 weeks, between August to November. Each selected team will be awarded a subsidy in the maximum amount of MOP500,000 for the production of the exhibition.

Interested parties should apply for the “Local Curatorial Project” as a team. Each participating team shall comprise at least two members aged 18 years old or above, and at least one of whom must have qualification and/or experience in participating in public contemporary art exhibitions or study in an art major. The participating team shall consist of three parts, including: 1. the proponent, individual or association (must be a Macao resident or association legally registered in Macao); 2. the curator (may be a Macao resident or non-Macao resident); 3. the participating artists (50% or more of the participating artists must be Macao residents). The Selection Jury, composed of specialists and academics from the relevant fields and representatives of IC, will evaluate the eligible proposals and no more than 4 exhibition proposals will be selected. The selection results will be announced in June.

Interested teams should submit the duly completed application form together with the exhibition proposal in person or by mail to the Department of Exhibitions and Museums, Basement 1, Creative Centre, Tap Siac Square, Macao, before 5:30pm on 24 May (Wednesday). The Rules and Regulations of the Project and the application form can be downloaded from the IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.

For enquiries, please email info.ddav@icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours.