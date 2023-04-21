21 new attorneys admitted to bar

In a ceremony in the Ralph Erickstad Courtroom April 20, 21 new attorneys were admitted to the bar.

They are: Rebecca Altman, Sydney Beck, Justin Borgen, Orrin Burch, Megan Carranza, Nicholas Dacquisto, Matthew Danielson, Patrick Fylling, Elizabeth Hill, Anna Ingersoll, Alexia Jamieson, Brittney Lewis, Logan Meyer, Keaton Ostir, Kayla Peterson, Jamie Schaible, Benjamin Scheel, Charles Steinberger, Robert Togni, Priscila Ulloa and Garrick Voigt.