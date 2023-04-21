Learnt.ai Unveils New AI Powered Lesson Plan Builder

The Lesson Plan Builder can generate a lesson plan, resources and slide text.
There are AI 65+ tools in the library, including a school report builder and a homework task generator.
BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Learnt.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered education solutions, has launched a ground-breaking new tool called the Lesson Plan Builder. With this tool, education professionals can now create custom and downloadable AI-generated lesson plans, saving them valuable time and effort.
Developed by Learnt.ai, the Lesson Plan Builder takes the concept of AI-generated resources for education to the next level. In addition to creating a fully customized lesson plan, the tool also generates a supporting handout, a glossary of terms connected to the lesson, and their definitions, and some text for slides. This tool streamlines the lesson planning process, enabling teachers to focus on delivering engaging and effective lessons.
"Teachers have always been pressed for time, and the last couple of years has only exacerbated this issue," said David Law, founder of Learnt.ai. "Our goal is to give teachers their evenings and weekends back. While AI won't do everything, it can certainly take a 30-minute task and turn it into a 10-minute one, which can make all the difference."
The Lesson Plan Builder is the latest addition to Learnt.ai's suite of AI-powered education tools, which also includes homework assignment generators, essay question developers, and custom school report writers. These tools allow teachers to create high-quality resources quickly and easily, without sacrificing the personal touch that makes their work so impactful.
"We're thrilled to offer the Lesson Plan Builder to our users," said Law. "We believe it will be a game-changer for teachers who want to spend less time planning and more time teaching. With this tool, they can create lessons that are tailored to their students' needs, while still having the flexibility to make adjustments as they go."
The Lesson Plan Builder is available now on the Learnt.ai website, and users can try it out for free by signing up for a trial account.
