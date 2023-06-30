Learnt.ai Unveils Upgraded Version of AI Sidekicks for Education Professionals
Consider our AI Sidekicks as that always-available co-worker who never tires and is always ready to throw in a hand”SOLIHULL, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovators in EdTech, Learnt.ai, are upping their game as they unveil upgraded features in their line-up of AI Sidekicks. The freshly refined AI-powered educational assistants promise to change the game in building, designing, and refining learning experiences for both teaching professionals and corporate instructional designers.
“Consider our AI Sidekicks as that always-available co-worker who never tires and is always ready to throw in a hand.” said Learnt.ai founder, David Law
The latest upgrade brings with it the unveiling of two new modes—‘Faster’ for more efficient responses and ‘Better’ for thorough, in-depth results. Freedom to shape their AI Sidekick’s operations now lies in the user's hands. Regardless if it's course building, lesson planning, or crafting assessments, these Sidekicks will move at their user's pace, making the learning design and development process more agile.
With an enhanced streaming feature, interactions with the AI Sidekicks just got more engaging with conversations now operating in real-time, loaded with focus, and retaining their human-like quality. This new feature enables productive dialogues, fostering rapid idea brainstorming, and fast problem resolution, adding a new dimension to the educators toolkits and avoiding the need for expert prompt engineering.
"We believe that the innovations we've put into these upgraded AI sidekicks will provide a revolutionary toolset for education professionals. They're more than just tools; they're superheroes you can always rely on," Law said. “Joking aside, we've entered this space with an ambition to augment high quality learning, to save educational professionals time and, to be blunt, to avoid the risk of amplifying mediocrity."
Since its launch by David Law in January 2023, Learnt.ai has garnered nearly 6,500 users and currently holds an '80% Good' user rating for their generations. An education consultant by profession, Law sees AI as a potent ally for the education industry when framed within strong pedagogical practices.
