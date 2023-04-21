PowerDMARC Email Authentication Platform Announces Integration with Gradient MSP

PowerDMARC Announces Integration with Gradient MSP
Partners utilizing PowerDMARC’s Email Authentication Platform will now be able to easily and accurately reconcile their monthly billing.
DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradient MSP recently announced a new integration with PowerDMARC, an email security SaaS platform with a comprehensive suite of email authentication solutions, which will speed billing reconciliation for PowerDMARC partners.
“We welcome PowerDMARC partners to the Gradient Synthesize universe,” says Colin Knox, CEO and Co-Founder of Gradient MSP. “This integration will speed up and simplify their billing reconciliation tasks, letting them focus on serving their customers and growing their business.”
PowerDMARC simplifies domain security management for MSPs. The integration will support PowerDMARC partners who make use of its Email Authentication Platform. The platform helps combat email spoofing, business email compromise, email impersonation, and phishing attacks. It offers hosted DMARC, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS to minimize the time and effort involved in protocol setup and management for MSPs. Partners enjoy a decrease in fraud by email by over 99% and improved email deliverability by 10% over time while taking advantage of simplified and human-readable DMARC aggregate and forensic report data and scheduled reports that can be shared across an organization, among other benefits.
"We are so excited to be part of the integration eco-system of Gradient MSP! PowerDMARC's integration with Gradient delivers an automated billing experience that is hassle-free and streamlined, making it easier than ever for MSPs to manage their billing” says Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.
Gradient created the Synthesize platform to help MSPs spend less time on the back-office tasks of billing reconciliation and alert monitoring, and more time growing and strengthening their business. MSPs using the Billing module can save 10+ hours in the first month of using the platform – and discover an average of $1,200 MRR that they’ve been leaving on the table. That’s revenue earned but unrecovered from customers. Between the time (and money) saved by automating reconciliation and the value of revenue recovered, MSPs are stronger, more financially resilient, and have more time to focus on providing value to their customers when they use Synthesize.
Webinar
Join PowerDMARC and Gradient MSP on 10th May at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT as they showcase the new integration and discuss its benefits in simplifying billing reconciliation for PowerDMARC MSP partners. This webinar will demonstrate how quickly and easily you can get connected, synched, and on your way to save time and minimize effort on the Synthesized-powered PowerDMARC platform! Register here.
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem an integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA of choice for billing and alerting. Gradient created the Synthesize Platform to reduce the back-office noise that distracts MSPs from growing their business and strengthening customer relationships.
The Synthesize platform is trusted by almost 900 MSP companies to streamline their back-office operations. It currently integrates with 18 vendors with new vendors added to the platform regularly.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 1000 customers spread across 45 countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 400+ global MSP Partners.
PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.
