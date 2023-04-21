Sarasota Earth Day Boating is Electrifying

This New Zodiac Powered by a Torqeedo Electric Cruise Motor Introduced at Suncoast Boat SHow

Zodiac Boats, Torqeedo Electric Motors and Duffy Electric Boats to be Highlighted at Suncoast Boat Show

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Earth Day celebrations in the area and increased interest in EV (Electric Vehicles), ULTRA-Marine made an announcement today about the other EV, Electric Vessels.

ULTRA-MARINE today announced the launch of a new combination of products that bring an all-electric, light-weight Zodiac Inflatable Boat to the marketplace. Using Zodiac’s lightweight aluminum Cadet platform, combined with Torqeedo’s Cruise 6.0 Electric Drive System, visitors to the Suncoast Boat Show will be able to see an innovative, affordable, and practical small electric boat.

Zodiac, which has been known for quality, safety, and dependability for over 125 years, has used its engineering expertise to produce boats that offer stylish, safe, practical and fuel-efficient alternatives to traditional heavy boats. ULTRA-MARINE will unveil a 10’10” Zodiac Cadet, complete with a steering console, bench seat and powered by the German Engineered Torqeedo Electric Cruise 6.0

ULTRA-MARINE Founder and CEO Ed Kolodzieski commented, “ULTRA-MARINE is excited to work together with Zodiac and Torqeedo to bring breakthrough products to Florida’s waterways, while also embracing new and responsible ways to go boating.” He went on to say “After participating in boat shows over the years, it is clear that customers are asking for EV’s and we are honored to help bring them into mainstream boating”. At the Suncoast Boat Show, the ULTRA-MARINE Booth will display the new electric powered Cadet and information will be available about Zodiac Boats including Mote Marine’s newest vessel, the Zodiac Open 5.5. Mote’s new Zodiac, which is powered by a Mercury outboard, will soon go into service as a Rescue and Response vessel for injured Dolphins, Manatees and Sea Turtles.

Daniel Parker, Marketing Manager for Z Nautic Group said, “Zodiac has been the industry leader in inflatables since our inception in 1896. We are always looking for innovative ways to make our company more sustainable and help others gain access to making memories on the water. We are excited to work with ULTRA-MARINE to bring awareness to how the latest electric propulsion options excel on a light-weight platform like our Cadet. We feel EV’s will be a growing part of sustainable and safe boating in the years to come”

About ULTRA-MARINE

Florida Yacht Adventures, LLC was founded in 2013 by Ed and Terry Kolodzieski as a small chartering business based on Longboat Key. In 2019, the company rebranded as ULTRA-YACHT and have continued to expand their operation to include ULTRA-MARINE.

ULTRA-MARINE carries only the best in class of selected marine categories. ULTRA-MARINE is an authorized dealer for, Duffy Electric Boats, Zodiac Boats, Torqeedo Electric Drive Systems and YETI products. ULTRA-MARINE offers on-line information that is complimented with an in-store multi-media experience and on the water demonstrations of quality and responsible products that represent the future of boating.

The team at Florida Yacht Adventures shares a passion for protecting our precious marine environment and being good stewards of the space, we share with our communities and nature.



Attachments:

Zodiac Cadet 330 ALU DL with Console Kit and Torqeedo Cruise 6.0

Promotion Brochure for ULTRA-ZODIAC

Websites:

www.ULTRA-MARINE.com

www.ULTRA-ZODIAC.com

www.Zodiac-Nautic.com

www.Torqeedo.com