Sarasota Earth Day Boating is Electrifying

Duffy Electric Boats, Torqeedo Electric Motors and Seafari Electric Boat Tours Highlighted at Suncoast Boat Show

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Earth Day celebrations in the area and increased interest in EV (Electric Vehicles), ULTRA-YACHT made a series of announcements today about the other EV, Electric Vessels.

ULTRA-YACHT today announced the launch of ULTRA-DUFFY.com, a website focused on providing information on Duffy Electric Boats that are now available to Florida boaters. Duffy has been known as the first and finest in Electric Boats for over 50 years. The Duffy All-Electric, Zero-Emission boat has been very popular in California; however, this is the first time Duffy Electric Boats are on display at the Suncoast Boat Show. The display will include the popular Sun Cruiser 22 and a Bayshore 18 featuring a solar assisted charging system. ULTRA-YACHT is pleased to be the authorized Florida dealer for Duffy Boats and looks forward to seeing this electric vessel gain popularity in the state.

For customers who may want to enjoy an Electric Vessel, but are not ready to purchase an electric boat, ULTRA-YACHT today introduced Seafari Electric Boat Tours and Seafari Private Adventures which will feature Duffy All- Electric Boats. Customers will soon be able to charter a private adventure for up to six people for $499 or go out on a group tour for $99 per person with pick-ups in Sarasota and Anna Maria Island. Staff will be on hand at the Suncoast Boat Show to discuss Seafari Tours and Adventures or for more information go to www.EcoSeafari.com.

ULTRA-YACHT also announced today they will be displaying an array of electric drives systems from Torqeedo, the world’s leader in high quality German Engineered electric motors. Interested boaters will be able to see popular electric motors including the Torqeedo Travel and Torqeedo Cruise which will be featured on Zodiac boats at the Suncoast Boat Show. Steve Trkla, President of Torqeedo USA said” We are pleased to have ULTRA-YACHT take a strong interest in promoting Torqeedo Electric Drive Systems.

Innovation in the boating world in not just limited to electric vessels. ULTRA-YACHT today announced the introduction of ULTRA-Zodiac.com, a new approach to buying a new line of state-of-the-art vessels. ULTRA-Zodiac will feature the newly introduced Zodiac Open and Zodiac Medline range of boats. Zodiac, which has been known for quality, safety and dependability for over 100 years, has used their engineering expertise to introduce several new boats that offer stylish, safe, practical and fuel-efficient alternatives to the rather traditional heavy boats that have been available in the market. Since many of these models are so new and have never been seen in the Sarasota Bay area, ULTRA-YACHT representatives will be on hand at the Suncoast Boat show to explain the features of the new and exciting boats which will be arriving soon. Zodiac CEO North America Kevin Fletcher said, “Zodiac is excited about these new boats that are fun, fast, and designed for the efficiency and safety boaters are demanding in today’s environment.”

ULTRA-YACHT Founder and CEO Ed Kolodzieski commented, “ULTRA-YACHT is excited to highlight innovative products and services to help people enjoy the natural beauty of Florida’s waterways, while also embracing new and responsible ways to go boating.” In addition to the Suncoast Boat Show, ULTRA-YACHT representatives will be on hand on April 22nd at the Earth Day Extravaganza at the Florida House in Sarasota and the Earth Day Walk and Talk at the Island Chapel on Longboat Key.

About ULTRA-YACHT

Florida Yacht Adventures, LLC was founded in 2013 by Ed and Terry Kolodzieski as a small chartering business based on Longboat Key. In 2019, the company made plans to rebrand as ULTRA-YACHT and expand their operations. Today ULTRA-YACHT has a fleet of vessels offering private luxury charters that start and end where you want and when you want.

ULTRA-YACHT is an authorized dealer for Duffy Electric Boats, Zodiac Boats and Torqeedo Electric Drive Systems. ULTRA-Yacht offers on-line shopping that is complimented with an in-store multi-media experience and on the water demonstrations of quality and responsible products that represent the future of boating.

All the staff and operations of Florida Yacht Adventures share a passion for protecting our precious marine environment and being good stewards of the space, we share with our communities and nature.

www.ULTRA-YACHT.com



www.ULTRA-Duffy.com

www.ULTRA-Zodiac.com

www.Torqeedo.com

www.EcoSeafari.com

