iSpring Learn Integration With Salesforce: Sync Employee Data Automatically

The new iSpring Learn integration with Salesforce empowers companies to eliminate tedious processes and minimize the risk of human error by synchronizing employee data between the CRM and the LMS.”
— Lucas Johnson, Head of Product at iSpring
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iSpring Solutions Inc., a global leader in eLearning software and services, has released a new integration module of its world-renowned training platform, iSpring Learn LMS. Now, companies can synchronize employee data between iSpring Learn and Salesforce automatically, thus eliminating tedious processes and minimizing the risk of human error.
iSpring Learn is an award-winning cloud-based LMS that powers the entire training cycle, from developing training content to automating its delivery, report collection, and result evaluation.
Salesforce is a customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps businesses keep track of customer interactions and sales data and allows your marketing, sales, commerce, service, and IT teams to work as one.
This new integration module works with the Salesforce Lightning Professional Edition and higher. It brings many benefits to iSpring Learn clients who use Salesforce, including:
Easier and less time-consuming LMS administration
There’s no need to sync employee data manually. LMS admins only need to select departments, groups, or particular individuals, and their data (like names, mobile numbers, email addresses, and department codes) will be transferred from Salesforce to iSpring Learn automatically.
Automated workflow
LMS admins can schedule data synchronization once and iSpring Learn will keep the database updated thereafter. If there’s no need to sync all the data, they can select only the fields that need to be synchronized regularly. This way, admins can invest their time and resources into more meaningful tasks that require human involvement.
Minimized risk of human error
Manual synchronization of employee data tends to result in mistakes, such as when an admin misspells an employee’s name or overlooks someone. Automatic synchronization minimizes such risks.
"We know how much our clients value their time and resources. And we do our best to make their training management as easy as it can possibly be. With our new integration module with Salesforce, you can forget about long tedious hours of copying and pasting info about employees from one system to another – iSpring Learn will do all this for you,” says Lucas Johnson, Head of Product at iSpring.
Pricing and Availability
The Salesforce integration module costs 10% of the iSpring Learn yearly plan. iSpring Learn is available with several pricing plans, starting from $2.87 per user/month (for 100 users total). The vendor offers a 30-day free trial and a free live demo, during which iSpring experts dive into that person’s project specifics, consult them on their case, and explain how they’ll be able to address their training needs using iSpring Learn.
Get detailed information about iSpring Learn on the official website.
About iSpring Solutions
iSpring Solutions is a global leader in creating award-winning software for eLearning.
For over 20 years, the company has developed more than ten stand-alone eLearning tools, including iSpring QuizMaker, iSpring Converter Pro, and iSpring Cam Pro. These tools are widely accepted among eLearning professionals, both separately and together—in iSpring Suite, an all-in-one authoring toolkit. The release of iSpring Learn, a cloud-based LMS, in 2014 enabled companies to power their online learning with iSpring’s solutions alone. The vendor constantly updates its products to stay one step ahead of the game and introduces new features based on user requests.
iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional customer service. More than 59,000 customers in over 170 countries choose iSpring for its high-level performance and reliability. The customer list includes almost 200 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, some clients being Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, University of California at Berkeley, Harvard University, and Stanford University. For more information, visit the official website.
