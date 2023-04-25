Ergode Rolls Out It's First-Ever ESOP Program for Employees

Global consumer goods company Ergode introduces ESOP plan for employees, aiming to promote employee ownership and establish a culture of success and prosperity.
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergode, a global consumer goods company with over 650+ employees serving millions of customers across more than 32 countries through its online retailing business, has made a significant announcement recently. The company has introduced an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) to acknowledge and reward the hard work and dedication of its employees.
Ergode, founded in 2007, has a legacy of over 60 profitable quarters, and all its employees will be eligible for the ESOPs, which is being rolled out in phases. Ergode has already granted ESOPs to 45+ employees during the Ergode Summit (their internal business conference) held a few weeks back, as part of the first phase of the Ergode ESOP Plan-2022. The company intends to continue this program and will soon issue ESOPs to more employees in the upcoming phases.
The ESOP pool for Ergode comprises 4% of the company's shares and is completely sponsored by the company. This means that employees do not need to contribute any funds to participate in the program. The ESOPs aim to promote employee ownership and establish a culture of success and prosperity within the organization.
The company's commitment to excellence has helped it achieve impressive growth over the past 60 quarters, and Ergode has projected a 20x growth in valuation after consultation and research with one of the top global investment bankers. This projection demonstrates the company's confidence in its ability to continue its growth trajectory.
Rupesh Sanghavi expressed his excitement about the distribution of ESOPs. "At Ergode, we believe that our employees are our most valuable asset and I am confident that these ESOPs will help all Ergodians not only feel to have ownership in the company's success but also provide them with a channel for their personal financial growth. We want Ergodians to see themselves as partners in our journey toward achieving the personal and organizational goals."
In addition to the distribution of ESOPs, Sanghavi has set an ambitious goal to make 100 Ergodians millionaires to start with. This target showcases his commitment to creating a culture of success and prosperity within the company.
Ergode's ESOP program is a testament to the company's commitment to its associates and its vision for the future. With the support of top investment banks, Ergode is well-positioned for continued success in the years to come.
