Dharma Forest Project Empowers Young Women of India for World Earth Day

Tackling Environmental Damage for World Earth Day & Akshaya Tritiya

KOLKATA, INDIA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing impacts of climate change, compassion-in-action charity, Go Dharmic, launched the Dharma Forest project to help restore the Sundarbans. The goal is to plant two million mangroves in the West Bengal wetlands by 2025. The Dharma Forest will provide a natural and sustainable solution to the climate crisis and champion the pivotal role wetlands play within the ecosystem, contributing to human, animal, and the planet’s wellbeing.

Mangroves are a coastal tree that help to protect against erosion and flooding, as well as provide a home for diverse wildlife. These trees are also efficient carbon vacuums, capturing five times more carbon dioxide than other trees. The project is being carried out in partnership with local communities, businesses, and NGOs, and is focused on education and awareness-raising as well as direct action.

“It is an absolute delight to see the mangrove regeneration process. Ahimsa (non-harming) towards our environment will lead us all to a better, greener, and sustainable future.” – Bhishma Dass, Go Dharmic Operations Executive, Dharma Forest

Empowering the next generation of young women in India, the Dharma Forest is being predominantly organised and executed by disadvantaged women in the region. The project works to make the women self-reliant by providing them with the training and resources to start their own businesses. This has dignified the women and allowed them to gather skills to support their families.

Jhuma Sarkar, from Pakhiralay Village in the Sundarbans, said, “We cannot work on the land because the river dam breaks and floods. We have become helpless! Due to heavy rains this year, our land could not be used for farming and our ponds and homesteads were destroyed.”

Go Dharmic’s initiatives have not only helped the children and women in India, but have also been instrumental in creating a better future for the country. The organisation is committed to providing quality education, healthcare, and other basic amenities to the people of India. With its initiatives, the organisation is working to empower people and create a more equitable, equal, and inclusive society.

Go Dharmic is a volunteer-run organisation that works to promote ahimsa (non-harming) and sustainability. It has been running over a decade and has organised numerous projects and events to resolve and reverse environmental damage, poverty, and provide education.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time,” said Go Dharmic Founder, Hanuman Dass. “We are committed to showing what is possible when people come together to make change happen and help restore the environment and safeguard it for future generations.”

Go Dharmic is inviting people to join the Dharma Forest project and help plant two million mangroves in West Bengal by 2025. To learn more about the project and how to get involved, visit GO DHARMIC or email info@godharmic.com

Dharma Forest