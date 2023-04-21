Janet Ma, Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Brings More Value on Home Selling Experience with Guaranteed Peace of Mind
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to introduce Janet Ma, a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent who offers a comprehensive range of services to sellers and buyers in the expansive Great Los Angeles area.
As a CA licensed real estate agent, Janet has been practicing real estate since 2014 and is specialized in all residential transactions. She is also a passionate real estate investor, which enables her to bring a unique perspective to her clients.
Janet's goal is to help clients make wise decisions and protect their best interests. She achieves this by offering a range of services that are designed to make the buying and selling process as smooth and hassle-free as possible. Her services include a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ designation that ensures quicker sales, higher sale prices, and less hassle for both the buyer and seller.
Janet also offers pre-listing home inspections and termite inspections, ensuring that any issues are addressed before the home is placed on the market. She also provides seller and buyer warranties and an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, adding peace of mind and value to the home and ultimately to the seller.
In addition, Janet offers high-quality marketing services that include a high definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour of the home, professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos, and access to an exclusive seller app with feedback from showings.
Janet understands that purchasing or selling a home is a significant life decision for everyone. As such, she has committed herself to continually learning and improving her skills through attending real estate lectures and training. With her expertise, integrity, and compassionate attitude, Janet can help guide clients through the real estate process and ensure a smooth transaction.
If you are looking for a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent who is dedicated to helping you achieve your real estate goals, contact Janet Ma today.
Contact:
Janet Ma
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-727-5555
Email: jma@YourhomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/janet-ma/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Other