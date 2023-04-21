IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Janet Ma, Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Brings More Value on Home Selling Experience with Guaranteed Peace of Mind

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to introduce Janet Ma, a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent who offers a comprehensive range of services to sellers and buyers in the expansive Great Los Angeles area.

As a CA licensed real estate agent, Janet has been practicing real estate since 2014 and is specialized in all residential transactions. She is also a passionate real estate investor, which enables her to bring a unique perspective to her clients.

Janet's goal is to help clients make wise decisions and protect their best interests. She achieves this by offering a range of services that are designed to make the buying and selling process as smooth and hassle-free as possible. Her services include a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ designation that ensures quicker sales, higher sale prices, and less hassle for both the buyer and seller.

Janet also offers pre-listing home inspections and termite inspections, ensuring that any issues are addressed before the home is placed on the market. She also provides seller and buyer warranties and an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, adding peace of mind and value to the home and ultimately to the seller.

In addition, Janet offers high-quality marketing services that include a high definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour of the home, professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos, and access to an exclusive seller app with feedback from showings.

Janet understands that purchasing or selling a home is a significant life decision for everyone. As such, she has committed herself to continually learning and improving her skills through attending real estate lectures and training. With her expertise, integrity, and compassionate attitude, Janet can help guide clients through the real estate process and ensure a smooth transaction.

If you are looking for a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent who is dedicated to helping you achieve your real estate goals, contact Janet Ma today.

Contact:
Janet Ma
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-727-5555
Email: jma@YourhomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/janet-ma/

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Janet Ma, Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Brings More Value on Home Selling Experience with Guaranteed Peace of Mind

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Julie Tung Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Offers Unique Home Selling Experience
Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Jason Tan, Brings Exceptional Peace of Mind to Home Sellers and Buyers
Germaine Ng of YHSGR Becomes a Leading Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent in the Competitive Real Estate Market
View All Stories From This Author