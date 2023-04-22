Germaine Ng of YHSGR Becomes a Leading Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent in the Competitive Real Estate Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce Germaine Ng as the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent to help homeowners sell their homes faster, for more money, and with less hassle. Germaine Ng's unparalleled expertise and commitment to serving her clients have earned her recognition as a leading real estate agent in the Greater Los Angeles area.
What is a Certified Pre-Owned Home™? Simply put, it's a home that is advertised as having undergone a rigorous inspection, with repairs and warranties included, and is guaranteed to meet high standards. This is where Germaine Ng comes in. Her clients benefit from an array of services, including a pre-listing home inspection, a pre-listing termite inspection, and a seller warranty, which covers the home while it's being sold. Buyers, on the other hand, receive a 13-month home warranty after closing and a 24-month buy-back guarantee, which is exclusive to Certified Pre-Owned Homes™.
But that's not all. Germaine Ng's services also include a high-definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour of your home placed on multiple platforms, including MLS, YouTube, Google, Zillow, and Realtor.com. Professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos of the home is also provided, giving it the maximum exposure to potential buyers. Furthermore, the exclusive seller app offers feedback from showings and access to agent comments, so client know exactly what's happening.
Germaine Ng is not just a real estate agent. She is a partner who will help upgrade the home now and pay when it sells, resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times. She will also run the home through a preliminary title search to ensure a smooth transaction, and if there's a need of roof certification, a California licensed roofer will provide an estimate.
With Germaine Ng as the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, client will receive a free appraisal report from our selected three lenders of choice for both buyers and sellers. Our selected three lenders of choice will also Certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval, preventing any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with their lenders. This will ensure a hassle-free closing.
Germaine Ng is not just a real estate agent, she is a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent who delivers. With her heart of servitude, she goes above and beyond to help sell the home with ease and peace of mind. Her experience in retail merchandising and operations means she understands the importance of a personalized touch and will go the extra mile to ensure client get the best results.
About Germaine Ng
Germaine Ng is a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. She has more than a decade of experience in retail merchandising and operations and worked as a customer success manager with a technology solutions company before transitioning to real estate. Germaine is fluent in three languages and has lived in six countries, giving her a unique perspective and understanding of different cultures.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Germaine Ng, please visit the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty website or contact her directly!
Contact:
Germaine Ng
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 916-595-2329
Email: germaine@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/germaine-ng/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
