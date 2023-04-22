IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Germaine Ng of YHSGR Becomes a Leading Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent in the Competitive Real Estate Market

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce Germaine Ng as the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent to help homeowners sell their homes faster, for more money, and with less hassle. Germaine Ng's unparalleled expertise and commitment to serving her clients have earned her recognition as a leading real estate agent in the Greater Los Angeles area.

What is a Certified Pre-Owned Home™? Simply put, it's a home that is advertised as having undergone a rigorous inspection, with repairs and warranties included, and is guaranteed to meet high standards. This is where Germaine Ng comes in. Her clients benefit from an array of services, including a pre-listing home inspection, a pre-listing termite inspection, and a seller warranty, which covers the home while it's being sold. Buyers, on the other hand, receive a 13-month home warranty after closing and a 24-month buy-back guarantee, which is exclusive to Certified Pre-Owned Homes™.

But that's not all. Germaine Ng's services also include a high-definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour of your home placed on multiple platforms, including MLS, YouTube, Google, Zillow, and Realtor.com. Professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos of the home is also provided, giving it the maximum exposure to potential buyers. Furthermore, the exclusive seller app offers feedback from showings and access to agent comments, so client know exactly what's happening.

Germaine Ng is not just a real estate agent. She is a partner who will help upgrade the home now and pay when it sells, resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times. She will also run the home through a preliminary title search to ensure a smooth transaction, and if there's a need of roof certification, a California licensed roofer will provide an estimate.

With Germaine Ng as the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, client will receive a free appraisal report from our selected three lenders of choice for both buyers and sellers. Our selected three lenders of choice will also Certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval, preventing any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with their lenders. This will ensure a hassle-free closing.

Germaine Ng is not just a real estate agent, she is a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent who delivers. With her heart of servitude, she goes above and beyond to help sell the home with ease and peace of mind. Her experience in retail merchandising and operations means she understands the importance of a personalized touch and will go the extra mile to ensure client get the best results.

About Germaine Ng
Germaine Ng is a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. She has more than a decade of experience in retail merchandising and operations and worked as a customer success manager with a technology solutions company before transitioning to real estate. Germaine is fluent in three languages and has lived in six countries, giving her a unique perspective and understanding of different cultures.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Germaine Ng, please visit the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty website or contact her directly!


Contact:
Germaine Ng
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 916-595-2329
Email: germaine@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/germaine-ng/

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Germaine Ng of YHSGR Becomes a Leading Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent in the Competitive Real Estate Market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Mark Galvan: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent
Lorena Brown Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Offers Hassle-Free Home Selling Experience
Julie Tung Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Offers Unique Home Selling Experience
View All Stories From This Author