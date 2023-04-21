Dairyland Sports Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford
Company surprises local athletes with custom sports equipment
This grant is a game-changer for Dairyland Sports. In the past, Dairyland Sports has had to rely on the goodwill of other sports organizations across the country to borrow expensive adaptive equipment”MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairyland Sports, a non-profit organization based in Madison, Wisconsin, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
The grant enabled Dairyland Sports, a member of the Move United Network, to expand local sports and fitness programming for individuals with physical disabilities. Dairyland Sports offers opportunities for both novice and elite-level adaptive athletes of all ages and physical abilities to learn, grow, and compete through adaptive sport. The grant will aid in improving access to local training and competition opportunities in various sports including track, field, powerlifting, and general fitness. Additionally, it sets the stage for a tremendous adaptive sports movement in the Greater Madison community where coaches, healthcare professionals, teachers, students, and community members can discover the power of sport in creating social change for individuals with disabilities.
“This grant is a game-changer for Dairyland Sports. In the past, Dairyland Sports has had to rely on the goodwill of other sports organizations across the country to borrow expensive adaptive equipment for our regional competitions and local trainings,” said Jacob Graboski, President & Executive Director of Dairyland Sports. “The Hartford and Move United made it possible, for the first time in our young history as a non-profit organization, we are equipped with the tools we need to take the next step in making sport, fitness, and recreation more equitable and accessible to individuals with physical disabilities in the Greater Madison community.”
The Hartford also surprised two local athletes with their own custom-fit adaptive sports equipment to further pursue their recreational and fitness goals. The donated equipment includes a new hockey sled and sticks for 15-year-old Hayden Smith, as well as a new basketball wheelchair for 10-year-old Traeson Klais. Adaptive athletes pay 15 times more for sports equipment than non-adaptive athletes. Donations like this help reduce financial barriers to accessing necessary equipment for adaptive athletes to stay healthy, active, and involved in sport with their peers.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, as well as The Hartford Adaptive Sports Competition Series and The Hartford Ski Spectacular in partnership with Move United.
