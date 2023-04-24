ProgWebT worldwide monetize Progressive Web App (PWA) & Mini App Infringement Patent Portfolio, BILLIONS royalties scope

Patented Progressive Web App (PWA) and Service Worker - New WWW & Mini App Architecture.
ProgWebT holds patent portfolio covers next generation widely proved WorldWideWeb's and Mini App's new key architecture, using cumulatively by billions of users
Each top website and app require a license of widely used and disruptive PWA technology to engage users & attract new users. BILLIONS of royalties stream scope from internet wide websites and apps!!!”
— Yogesh Rathod (Inventor & Director of ProgWebT)
USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProgWebT holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of progressive web application (PWA), Service Worker (SW), Mini Apps (App Service), Mini Apps store and platform technologies. Each top website, apps, and start-ups needs a license of PWA for engaging current users and attracting new users.
Yogesh Rathod (Inventor & Director of ProgWebT) sent notices with claims charts to 100+ companies cumulatively having billions of users worldwide via Apple App Store. Long list of U.S. infringers including Apple (1 billion devices), Google (6 billion Android devices - 15 PWA Applications), Microsoft (1 billion devices), Tencent (1 Billion Wechat-Mini Program users including 170 China iPhone users), Amazon (1 billion users), Samsung (1 billion devices/browser), LinkedIn, Zoom (300 million), Amazon (1 billion users), Twitter (300 Million users), Pinterest (500 Million users), Snapchat, Uber Technologies, Tinder, Disney, KFC, Zoom, Facebook (1 Billion users PWA/Bloks), Instagram (1 Billion users PWA/Bloks), Lyft, Airbnb, Starbucks Coffee Company, 1-800Flowers, Walmart, IBM, Adidas, TikTok, Hulu, Netflix, NFL, Reddit, Target, Forbes, Spotify, Tumbler, Realtor, GoDaddy, Southern Airlines, CVC Pharmacy, Webex, and many more.
Since U.S based companies’ browsers Chrome of Google, Safari of Apple and Edge of Microsoft which covers 95% world market (6+ Billions devices), facilitates in distributing PWAs via said U.S. browsers, worldwide infringement of US10990265 happens, such companies including Ola (ANI Technologies), BookMyShow (Bigtree Entertainment), Flipkart, Goibibo, Snapdeal, MakeMyTrip, OLX, Rentio, Adidas, Tajawal, Telegram, Trivago, Voot, Wego, ASDA, Kongs, Eleganza, Letgo, Grofers, NIKKEI, AJIO, Tata CLiQ, Technodоm, Zenith, BMW, Expedia, Nykaa, NDTV, OpenSooq, Orange, Rakuten, Terra, Trucaller, UNIQLO, Zara, Oyo, AltBalaji, Domino, Swiggy, JioMart, Zee5, Zee Media, and worldwide many more…
In the U.S., to get reasonable royalties, standard practice is to file a case, then 95% settlement happens within 1 year or avg. time of court outcome is max. 2.4 years. Meanwhile, investors can buy part of the claim / award from recovery or on-going royalties stream (within 9-12 months after filing case and deciding initial motions).
In December,2021 ProgWebT won the derivation proceeding, petition filed by TENCENT TECHNOLOGY (SHENZHEN) CO. LTD. (Petitioner U.S. Application 16/354,371) related to their Mini App’s core technology “App Service” which is similar to W3C standard “Service Worker” (Progressive Web App) covered by ProgWebT (Respondent and Owner) U.S. Patent 10,990,265. Earlier USPTO, already rejected all claims of Tencent’s U.S. Application 16/354,371 over ProgWebT’s U.S. Patent 10,990,265. (See: DER2022-00002)
In 2015, the name “Progressive Web Apps” was coined by Google. Since then, the biggest players like Apple, Google and Microsoft have been explicitly promoting the concept of Progressive Web Apps as a way of bridging the gap between web and native applications. Many companies implemented PWA technology to make a web app like a native app and got tremendous benefits including reduced data consumption, increased conversion, increased time spent, improved performance, increased engagement, generated more leads, increased revenue. Mass adoption all over the world is underway! PWA is a hot topic at conferences around the world, and there’s no doubt that Progressive Web Apps will become the future of the web.
Mini Apps Platform where users could now rely on a sort of one stop shop for a host of mobile needs; there were mini-programs for gaming, shopping, and even government services. Since then, the growth in popularity concerning mini-programs has been exceptional. The mini-program ecosystem currently has millions of these sub applications; that renders it about equal as massive as the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Billions people are now using Mini programs daily. What is even more exceptional is that the annual transaction via mini-programs exceeds US$ 500+ billion.
As ProgWebT continues to WIN in derivation proceedings filed by Tencent, the upside is enormous as the aggregate of the multiple infringement lawsuits ProgWebT is pursuing could very well yield among the largest patent infringement settlements in history and we could see multiple resolutions in 2023.
ProgWebT holds a valuable intellectual property portfolio related to the internet's foundational widely world-wide popular core Progress Web APP (PWA – Service Worker) and Mini Programs Platform (App Service) technology with at least 3 patents issued and pending U.S. patents.
The inventor developed its portfolio of patents over many years of effort and assigned a disruptive PWA patent portfolio to ProgWebT.
The Company is led by CEO Yogesh Rathod, who brings over two decades of research experience to ProgWebT and holds many disruptive infringement patent portfolio asset in his other entities. He is also in process of developing and globally launching a PWA Store like app store in a separate entity.
As ProgWebT’s PWA Store will continue to see exponential growth, the other more exciting current part of the Company’s business is its patent infringement lawsuits. The revenue prospects of ProgWebT patent infringement lawsuits are so significant many have said they could potentially rival some of the biggest in history such as Intel vs VLSI Technology (2021) – $2.18 Billion and Pfizer vs Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) & Sun Pharma (2013) – $2.15B.
The patent could involve revenue from lawsuits and licensing in the tens of billions of dollars, according to Yogesh Rathod.
PWA feels like a native one. PWA is a way of bridging the gap between web and native applications. Many companies implemented PWA to make a web app like a native app and got tremendous benefits including reduced data consumption, increased conversion, increased time spent, improved performance, increased engagement, generated more leads, increased revenue. Mass adoption all over the world is underway! PWA is a hot topic at conferences around the world, and there’s no doubt that Progressive Web Apps will become the future of the web.
About ProgWebT LLC:
ProgWebT LLC (“ProgWebT”) headquartered in Delaware, USA. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Progressive Web Apps (“PWA”), ServiceWorker (SW) and Mini Apps technology that it is currently looking to monetize, licensing and enforce.
