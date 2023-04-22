USPTO rejected all claims and PTAB denying institution filed by Tencent related to Mini App & Progressive Web App Patent

Patented Progressive Web App (PWA) and Service Worker - New WWW & Mini App Architecture.
Enabled Service Worker related to PWA / Website in Browser
PTAB denying institution of derivative proceedings filed by Tencent & USPTO rejected all claims of Tencent US16354371 & granted similar claim patent to ProgWebT
ProgWebT's has a solid patent portfolio enforcement & monetization plan, having millions of royalties stream scope from each top infringer. PWA is the next generation proven super WWW architecture.”
— Yogesh Rathod (Inventor & Director)
USA, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tencent filed derivative proceedings (Number: DER2022-00002) for US16354371 on 21st November, 2021 against U.S. Patent 10990265 (Sole Inventor & Owner: Yogesh Rathod) which related to core Service Worker & Mini Program technology. But on 28th June, 2022 U.S. Patent and Trial Appellate Board (PTAB) and POP denied institution of derivative proceeding also in rehearing and USPTO rejected all claims of Tencent’s U.S. pending patent 16354371 and declared Yogesh Rathod as original inventor of internet’s foundational PWA Service Worker & Mini Program technology (prior to 3 years and 4 months ahead). Derivative proceeding is used to challenge first-to-file but second-to-invent, but Yogesh Rathod is first-to-invent and first-to-file whereas Tencent is second-to-invent and second-to-file. After granting US10990265 / US11397520 / US11132116, Yogesh Rathod sent notices with claims charts to companies worldwide via Apple App Store (Content Dispute Forum) which accepted by Apple App Store and connected with legal representative of each companies including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Tencent, Samsung, LinkedIn, Zoom, Amazon, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat, Uber Technologies, Tinder, Disney, KFC, Zoom, Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Airbnb, Starbucks Coffee Company, 1-800Flowers, Walmart, IBM, Adidas, TikTok, Hulu, Netflix, NFL, Reddit, Target, Forbes, Spotify, Tumbler, Realtor, GoDaddy, Southern Airlines, CVC Pharmacy, Webex, and many more. Each top website, apps, and start-ups needs a license of PWA (Service Worker) technology for engaging current users and attracting new users.
Since U.S based companies’ browsers Chrome of Google, Safari of Apple and Edge of Microsoft which covers 95% world market, facilitates in distributing PWAs, worldwide infringement of US0990265 happens, such companies including Ola (ANI Technologies), BookMyShow (Bigtree Entertainment), Flipkart, Goibibo, Snapdeal, MakeMyTrip, OLX, Rentio, Adidas, Tajawal, Telegram, Trivago, Voot, Wego, ASDA, Kongs, Eleganza, Letgo, Grofers, NIKKEI, AJIO, Tata CLiQ, Technodоm, Zenith, BMW, Expedia, Nykaa, NDTV, OpenSooq, Orange, Rakuten, Terra, Trucaller, UNIQLO, Zara, Oyo, AltBalaji, Domino, Swiggy, JioMart, Zee5, Zee Media, and many more…
Tencent’s WeChat launched mini programs platform on 9th January, 2017 which is based on broader claim of U.S. Patent Application 16/354,371 having Priority to CN201611104220.4 dated 5th December, 2016. Tencent's WeChat facilitated huge annual transactions through its “mini programs,” third-party services that run on the super app that allow users to buy clothes, order food, hail taxis and more. Similarly Progressive Web App (PWA) / Service Worker was launched in 2015 by Google, then Microsoft Windows claims PWA support in 2017 and in 2018 Apple announces support for PWA.
In the U.S., investors can also buy part of the future royalty / distributable net profit / claim / award from on-going royalties stream at any stages. ProgwebT LLC will monetize PWA patents portfolio by offering licenses, conducting settlement, selling part of claims or future royalties stream or distributable net profit from different cases.
PWAs are the next generation of applications, combining the best advantages of web and mobile apps. Those who have built them and seen customers adopt them realize they are the future -- a gamechanger next generation internet technology that could entirely change the way companies interact with consumers across the globe. Progressive Web App (PWA) is a type of web app that employs U.S. Patent 10990265 and US 17486844 technology to provide an app-like experience to the end-user — without consuming a lot of space or data which install within 3 seconds, no need to update (automatically update in background). They can even be used in areas where there is low or no internet connectivity. While native apps must be developed twice — once for iOS, again for Android — a PWA is built just once. Service workers can handle push notifications, synchronize data in the background, cache or retrieve (fetch ) resource requests and receive centralized updates. PWA must use service workers to create programmable content caches, which can explicitly prefetch content in advance before it's used for the first time. This requirement helps pages to be accessible offline or on low quality networks.
It is a myth that the users will happily download the app of every website they visit frequently. According to Comscore Mobile App Report, over 50% of America’s smart phone users download Zero Apps a month. i.e. Gone are the days when the phone is full of apps and people - smartphone honeymoon phase is getting depleted. Each step to download an app reduces 20% of users. PWA reduces the steps between discovery of an app and getting it on the home screen and thereby eliminates friction of getting an app installed. This provides a very fertile ground for businesses to pitch in their PWA.
The benefits of progressive Web Apps for business are Mobile First, Behave Like Native Apps, No App Store Required, Much Cheaper to Develop, Deploy, Promote and Maintain than Native Apps, Offline, Hardware Integration, Improved Page Speed, Cached Assets Reduce Server Load & Less Data Requirements and results are 68% increase of mobile traffic, 15-fold improvement of load and installation speed, 25-times reduced use of device storage, 52% average conversion increase, 78% average session increase, 137% engagement increase, 42.86% lower bounce rate when compared to that of mobile websites and 133.67% increase in page views.
Key benefits get by companies and experienced tremendous growth are rise in organic traffic by multiple times, increased subscriptions exponentially, increases in their return visitors, boost in customer engagement rates, boosted conversions and over-all revenue rates, increased in conversion rates via push notifications, increased in sales by multiple times, increased the average order value, increased in clickthrough on advertising and increased in spending multiple times, drop-in bounce rates, even if internet connections are not stable in certain regions, people can access the web app easily. It increased the time spent by the users on the web app and saw large growth in users (as compared to the native apps, the number of users increased by 12 times).
About ProgWebT LLC:
ProgWebT LLC (“ProgWebT”) headquartered in Delaware, USA. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Progressive Web Apps (“PWA”), Service Worker (SW) and Mini Apps technology that it is currently looking to monetize, licensing and enforcement.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.