Esperanza Butler: Revolutionizing Home Sales with Certified Pre-Owned Homes™ and Hassle-Free Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to introduce Esperanza Butler as their Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. Esperanza has over 20 years of experience serving the West Hills, Woodland Hills, and San Fernando Valley communities, providing outstanding customer service to her clients.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Esperanza offers a comprehensive range of services designed to help you sell your home quickly, for more money, and with less hassle. With Esperanza's help, your home will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, giving it a competitive edge in the market.
Esperanza's services include a prelisting home inspection by a certified home inspector, as well as a prelisting termite inspection. You'll receive a Home Warranty while your home is being sold, and the buyer will receive a Home Warranty for 13 months after closing. In addition, when you sell your home as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, the buyer will receive a 24-month buy-back guarantee, ensuring that they are completely satisfied with their purchase.
Esperanza's marketing services are equally impressive. Your home will be showcased with a High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour, as well as professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos. Your home will be placed on MLS, You-Tube, Google, Zillow, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites.
Esperanza also offers an exclusive seller app that provides feedback from showings, as well as access to agent comments who preview your home. This will enable you to see what potential buyers see and make any necessary improvements.
Another benefit of working with Esperanza is the Up Front Title Search. Your home will be run through a preliminary title search, and the information will be relayed to you. This will contribute to a smoother transaction by ensuring that any recorded liens, violations, mortgages, and/or title issues can be addressed with your attorney prior to going under contract.
Esperanza's Concierge Service is also noteworthy. Sellers are enabled to upgrade their home now and pay when it sells, resulting in a 28% average sale price increase and 50% faster project times. And, your existing roof and related components will be thoroughly inspected by licensed professionals. A California licensed roofer will provide an estimate to repair any items needed to certify your roof and ensure it's in tip-top shape. If no repairs are needed, then certification is issued.
Lastly, Esperanza offers a Free Appraisal for Buyers and Sellers. Buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from our selected three lenders of choice. You, as the seller, will also be offered a free appraisal report for your next home purchase from our selected three lenders of choice. In addition, our selected three lenders of choice will Certify your buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval, ensuring a hassle-free closing.
Choose Esperanza Butler as your Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent and experience a hassle-free and profitable home sale/purchase.
Contact:
Esperanza Butler
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 818-926-5425
Email: ebutler@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/esperanza-butler/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
