Edward Kosasih Named Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Edward Kosasih has been named a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. With this new designation, Kosasih will provide sellers with exclusive benefits that will make their home stand out in the marketplace.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Kosasih will ensure that each home is thoroughly inspected by a certified home inspector and termite inspector before it is placed on the market. This will help avoid any surprises for the buyer and ensure a smoother transaction process for both parties. Additionally, sellers will receive a home warranty while their home is being sold, and buyers will receive a home warranty for 13 months after closing.
But that's not all. When a home is sold as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, the buyer will receive an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee. This means that if the buyer is not happy with their purchase, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will either buy the home back or sell it for free.
Sellers will also benefit from high-quality marketing materials, including a 360° interactive Matterport 3D tour and professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos. They will also have access to an exclusive seller app with feedback from showings and access to agent comments who preview their home.
To ensure a hassle-free closing, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's selected three lenders of choice will certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval. If needed, they will also perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents to prevent any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with their lenders.
In addition, sellers and buyers will receive a free appraisal report from the selected three lenders of choice. If the loan transaction is canceled/withdrawn before the Close of Escrow and/or the Buyers/Sellers do not complete the transaction with the selected three lenders of choice, then the Buyers/Sellers will be liable for the payment of the appraisal.
"We are thrilled to have Edward Kosasih as our Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "With his expertise and dedication, we are confident that sellers will receive the highest level of service and that their homes will sell faster and for more money."
For more information on Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com.
Contact:
Edward Kosasih
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-474-3288
Email: edward@teamnuvision.net
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/edward-kosasih/
