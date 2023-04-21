Darren Peck, Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Of YHSGR, Is Revolutionizing The Real Estate Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is excited to introduce Darren Peck, a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent with over 20 years of experience in real estate sales, short-term rentals, income property, and property management. Working as a team leader, Darren Peck exclusively partners with Rudy Kusuma and his team in Los Angeles, @ Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, to provide the ultimate selling and buying experience in Orange County.
Darren Peck’s unique approach as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent provides a wide range of benefits for sellers and buyers. With a CPO home, the seller's home is sold quicker, for more money, with less hassle for both parties. To give buyers and sellers peace of mind, every home through Darren Peck is subject to a prelisting home inspection, prelisting termite inspection, seller warranty, and buyer warranty, enabling the expedited sale of your home.
To further assure the purchaser, the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent also provides a 24-month buy-back guarantee, ensuring the value and peace of mind for both parties. In addition, Darren Peck provides a high-definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D Tour or professional HDR photography, aerial drone shots, and virtual home staging photos, allowing potential buyers to appreciate the full potential of the home.
This approach also includes an exclusive seller app with feedback options and access to agent comments – selling your home has never been easier! For buyers, Darren Peck provides a free appraisal report through selected lenders of choice, and his team certifies the buyer offers to ensure their loan approval, making the entire process hassle-free for all parties.
Darren Peck’s passion for real estate and his extensive knowledge of the industry have made him a valuable addition to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's team. With his E-PRO Real estate agent certification, Darren and his team provide exclusive buying and selling systems to clients all over the world, making them one of the best in the field!
For more information, call Darren Peck, Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent, on (949) 329-9279 or visit their website at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteedRealty.com.
Contact:
Darren Peck
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 949-573-7789
Email: dpeck@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/darren-peck/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Darren Peck’s unique approach as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent provides a wide range of benefits for sellers and buyers. With a CPO home, the seller's home is sold quicker, for more money, with less hassle for both parties. To give buyers and sellers peace of mind, every home through Darren Peck is subject to a prelisting home inspection, prelisting termite inspection, seller warranty, and buyer warranty, enabling the expedited sale of your home.
To further assure the purchaser, the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent also provides a 24-month buy-back guarantee, ensuring the value and peace of mind for both parties. In addition, Darren Peck provides a high-definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D Tour or professional HDR photography, aerial drone shots, and virtual home staging photos, allowing potential buyers to appreciate the full potential of the home.
This approach also includes an exclusive seller app with feedback options and access to agent comments – selling your home has never been easier! For buyers, Darren Peck provides a free appraisal report through selected lenders of choice, and his team certifies the buyer offers to ensure their loan approval, making the entire process hassle-free for all parties.
Darren Peck’s passion for real estate and his extensive knowledge of the industry have made him a valuable addition to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's team. With his E-PRO Real estate agent certification, Darren and his team provide exclusive buying and selling systems to clients all over the world, making them one of the best in the field!
For more information, call Darren Peck, Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent, on (949) 329-9279 or visit their website at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteedRealty.com.
Contact:
Darren Peck
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 949-573-7789
Email: dpeck@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/darren-peck/
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other