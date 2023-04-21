Crystal Santisteban Becomes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Santisteban is pleased to announce that she has become a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a move that will benefit sellers and buyers in the local real estate market.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Crystal Santisteban brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. The home will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™. CPO homes sell quicker, for more money, with less hassle to the seller and buyer. Sellers will receive a Prelisting Home Inspection, a Prelisting Termite Inspection, a Seller Warranty, and an Exclusive Seller App with Feedback from showings to view prospects as well as access to agent comments who preview the home.
Buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from the selected three lenders of choice. And as the seller, will also be offered a free appraisal report for next home purchase from the selected three lenders of choice. In addition, the selected three lenders of choice will Certify buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval. Will have the selected three lenders of choice perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents if needed to prevent any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with the buyer's lenders. This will ensure a hassle-free closing.
"Buying or selling a home can be a stressful and complex process, but with the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, sellers and buyers can have peace of mind," says Crystal Santisteban. "I'm excited to be part of a team that is committed to making the real estate process easier and more efficient for the clients."
Crystal Santisteban also provides High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour of home placed on MLS, You-Tube, Google, Zillow, Realtor.com, and over 3000 syndicated websites, Professional HDR Photography with Aerial Drone and Virtual Home Staging Photos of the home to be placed on MLS, Google, Zillow.com, Realtor.com, and over 3,000 syndicated websites, and an Up Front Title Search. The home will be run through a preliminary title search, and the information will be relayed to the client.
Crystal Santisteban's goal is to provide an unparalleled level of service to her clients. As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, she understands the importance of communication, attention to detail, and personalized service. Crystal Santisteban's extensive experience in computer science, innovative technology, sales, and entrepreneurship gives her a unique perspective on the real estate market, which she uses to help her clients achieve their real estate goals.
Crystal Santisteban is a team player and contributes to three charities with proceeds from every sale: Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Concord Rotary, and B. Walker Ranch for adults with autism. A cause close to her heart is the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, and she empathizes with families like hers.
Contact:
Crystal Santisteban
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 925-339-6515
Email: csantisteban@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/crystal-santisteban/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Other