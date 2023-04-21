Dine Latino Restaurant Week: Five Must-Try Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2023 – Meal deals from some of the city’s best Latino-owned restaurants are on offer during the much-anticipated Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

In its sixth installment, this dining initiative from the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offers guests a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées. This year, look forward to dishes inspired by Puerto Rico, Mexico, Peru, Central America and beyond.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week runs from April 3-7, 2023 at 20 restaurants and counting.

The Details:

Each spring and fall, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce puts together Dine Latino Restaurant Week to help support the growth of Latino-owned spots.

The dining deal is straightforward: Buy two dinner entrées from a participating restaurant and receive a free appetizer or dessert.

The deal is good for indoor dining, alfresco dining, takeout or delivery. But note that the promo only applies to dinner service — and restaurant reservations are recommended where possible.

Five Must-Try Dine Latino Restaurants for April 2023:

With an ever-expanding list of restaurants participating in the five-day promotion, it’s hard to know where to go first. So why not get started with one of these top spots? Organized alphabetically:

Alma del Mar : This vibrant family-owned spot (which you may recognize from Season 5 of Queer Eye ) brings fresh seafood, a little live music and a whole lotta heart to the Italian Market. At Alma del Mar, you can’t go wrong with calamari tacos, any of the ceviches or the signature pulpo al carbon, a grilled octopus dish with charred salsa, mixed-green salad, avocado and grilled watermelon.

Casa Mexico : Owner Christina Martínez’s cuisine has been a staple for Philly foodies since her days selling barbacoa from a push cart. Since then, Martínez opened two restaurants in just five years, and Casa Mexico (sister restaurant to South Philly Barbacoa) offers the traditional family dishes that made the award-winning chef so successful. Don’t miss the pozole rojo soup or the tacos, made with plump shrimp, juicy steak, or marinated pibil pork wrapped in fresh handmade tortillas.

El Merkury : This street food-style restaurant takes the spices and flavors from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador and highlights them in scrumptious ways. Taquitos, tostadas and pupusas are just a few of the local faves. And for dessert, nab one of the many churro flavors — each looping in a crispy, foot-high crescent over a swirl of soft serve ice cream.

South Street Souvlaki : When Mexican owner Ismael Mercado took up the mantle of this beloved Greek bar and restaurant in 2019, he aimed to preserve its classic dishes. Since then, Mercado has only elevated the impeccable service and Mediterranean flavors that South Street Souvlaki customers know and love. Dishes include braised lamb, smoky baba ganoush, flaky spanokopita and a variety of kabobs.

Queen & Rook Cafe : Philly’s award-winning board game cafe is on a roll. On top of having the largest library of board games in Pennsylvania (over 1,300!), the shop offers a full bar including draft beers and fantasy-inspired cocktails; zero-proof alcohol options and allergen-conscious fare; an extensive cafe menu, from London Fogs to Vietnamese coffee; and vegetarian comfort food, including loaded kimchi fries, fried cauliflower and some of the tastiest vegan wings around.

New participants are being added by the day, so be sure to check out the official website for the full list.

Support Latino-Owned Businesses in Philadelphia:

Dine Latino Restaurant Week only lasts a few days, but authentic Latino eats can be found and enjoyed in Philly all year long.

Check out Visit Philadelphia’s guide to more than 30 Latino-owned restaurants and eateries in Philadelphia for more great food and drink options.

And anyone looking for the perfect gift can find artisan crafts, small-batch delicacies and more at one of the many Latino-owned shops and boutiques in the city.

