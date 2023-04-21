Dine Latino Restaurant Week: Five Must-Try Restaurants

There were 1,939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,713 in the last 365 days.
PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2023 – Meal deals from some of the city’s best Latino-owned restaurants are on offer during the much-anticipated Dine Latino Restaurant Week.
In its sixth installment, this dining initiative from the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offers guests a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées. This year, look forward to dishes inspired by Puerto Rico, Mexico, Peru, Central America and beyond.
Dine Latino Restaurant Week runs from April 3-7, 2023 at 20 restaurants and counting.
The Details:
Each spring and fall, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce puts together Dine Latino Restaurant Week to help support the growth of Latino-owned spots.
The dining deal is straightforward: Buy two dinner entrées from a participating restaurant and receive a free appetizer or dessert.
The deal is good for indoor dining, alfresco dining, takeout or delivery. But note that the promo only applies to dinner service — and restaurant reservations are recommended where possible.
Five Must-Try Dine Latino Restaurants for April 2023:
With an ever-expanding list of restaurants participating in the five-day promotion, it’s hard to know where to go first. So why not get started with one of these top spots? Organized alphabetically:
New participants are being added by the day, so be sure to check out the official website for the full list.
Support Latino-Owned Businesses in Philadelphia:
Dine Latino Restaurant Week only lasts a few days, but authentic Latino eats can be found and enjoyed in Philly all year long.
Check out Visit Philadelphia’s guide to more than 30 Latino-owned restaurants and eateries in Philadelphia for more great food and drink options.
And anyone looking for the perfect gift can find artisan crafts, small-batch delicacies and more at one of the many Latino-owned shops and boutiques in the city.
About Visit Philadelphia:
VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy.
On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages. Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.
Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.