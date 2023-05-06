BeVeg Vegan Certification: A trailblazer in Non-GMO Ingredient Screening
BeVeg is the only vegan certification program with accredited standards to ensure no animal GMOs or bio-identical plant GMOs in the certified vegan product.
BeVeg Vegan Certification and Project Verified Non-GMO are different, complimentary and necessary certifications for all plant-based products to achieve."”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BeVeg vegan certification standard does not allow animal GMOs or bio-identical plant GMOs to pass muster when it comes to BeVeg vegan certification. As consumers become increasingly aware of the risks associated with genetically modified organisms, many brands have made the shift to project verified NON-GMO verification to instill consumer confidence in the sourcing and consuming of ingredients.

As such, BeVeg supports NON-GMO ingredient sourcing and the Butterfly trademark efforts as BeVeg has an aligned mission incorporated in the accredited BeVeg vegan certification process. In fact, BeVeg is the only vegan certification trademark to have such solid, consistent and accredited standards in place.
BeVeg does not allow for animal GMOs or bio-identical plant GMOs in the final certified vegan product. Even if the product is free from animal material, a bio-identical plant GMO could trigger an allergic reaction in someone allergic to the identical animal gene now made from plants. For example, dairy-free milk made from bio-identical plants could have plant GMOs, which may trigger the exact same anaphylaxis response it would cause in someone allergic to dairy. The BeVeg standard has strict animal allergen controls and accordingly does not accept any animal GMOs or plant based bio-identical GMOs in the final certified vegan product.
A GMO, or genetically modified organism, can be a plant, animal, or microorganism whose genetic makeup has been altered using genetic engineering techniques. Non-GMO ingredients are produced without the use of genetic engineering techniques that artificially alter the genetic makeup of the ingredient. For many, non-GMO ingredients are seen as the safer, healthier option, with fewer potential health and environmental risks.
BeVeg vegan certification serves as a hallmark for products made without animal-based ingredients, animal GMOs, bio-identical plant GMOs, and that are cruelty-free (not tested on animals). "Bottom line: BeVeg and Project Verified Non-GMO are different, complimentary, and necessary certifications for all plant-based and vegan products to achieve," says Carissa Kranz, Esq., CEO of BeVeg International Vegan Certification.
The BeVeg Vegan certification standard and Project Verified Non-GMO Butterfly standard are offered as complimentary and bundled certification programs by Food Chain ID and NSF. That means products can get both certifications with the same account manager, with similar documents disclosed and the process is streamlined for minimal company and factory disruption. Both programs build consumer trust, transparency, and reliability through third-party audits. Third-party certification is the highest quality system one can achieve when it comes to product labeling and certifications, as it ensures products have been comprehensively evaluated by an independent party for compliance with an accredited standard developed by industry experts.
To date, BeVeg Vegan Certification is the only ISO 17065 and 17067 accredited vegan certification trademark. The BeVeg Vegan trademark ensures that products using its vegan symbol are truly vegan: free from animal contamination, free from animal GMOs and bio-identical plant GMOs, conduct no animal testing, and have not exploited animals in the manufacturing process. Headquartered in the United States, BeVeg remains the world's leading and only Vegan certification standard around the globe to apply consistent audit controls through the use of third-party audits. Only companies that adhere to the strict standards of the program are authorized to use the BeVeg Vegan trademark on product packaging and related marketing materials. BeVeg Vegan certification is globally recognized, making it easier to export the same products from one country to another with consistent label integrity.
