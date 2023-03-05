BeVeg Vegan Certification at Expo West
Calling all Vegan products attending Expo West in Anaheim, California. This is an opportunity to get certified vegan by BeVeg with NSF or Food Chain ID.
"PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World's largest food safety certifiers, NSF and Food Chain ID offer BeVeg Vegan certification at the largest food trade show in America, Expo West!
— Carissa Kranz Esq., Founder and CEO of BeVeg
The BeVeg Vegan standard assures consumers, all while enabling brands to independently validate product claims. Businesses can also bundle the BeVeg certification with other third-party certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free, kosher, among others. By obtaining the BeVeg Vegan certified trademark, consumers, retailers, and brand owners can be certain that their Vegan label assertions carry meaning, as BeVeg is the only vegan trademark in the world to be backed by accredited standards.
The BeVeg Vegan certification program, in partnership with NSF, Food Chain ID, and the Orthodox Union (OU kosher certifier), has the capability to oversee audits in nearly 180 countries.
According to Carissa Kranz, BeVeg International's CEO and attorney, a significant advantage of the BeVeg program is that it follows a "one and done packaging" approach. As the BeVeg program is acknowledged as an International Standardization Organization (ISO) standard and has trademark protection registered worldwide, businesses are not required to modify their packaging to accommodate exports to various continents because the BeVeg vegan trademark is registered globally. This presents a chance for plant-based food and Vegan cosmetic brands, companies, and manufacturing facilities to understand how to gain a competitive sales and export advantage.
BeVeg vegan certification entails a five step process to ensure the final certified vegan product is free from animal material, cruelty-free, does not exploit animals in the sourcing or manufacturing process and has animal allergen controls in place. No other Vegan trademark has animal allergen controls in place or standards to ensure proper vegan controls are followed during the sourcing, manufacturing and packaging process.
If you wish to obtain Vegan certification from BeVeg or want to discover more about the Vegan certification process, visit the NSF or FoodChain Id booths in Anaheim at Expo West. www.beveg.com.
