Courtney Landry Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of YHSGR Offers Exclusive Benefits to Sellers and Buyers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Courtney Landry has joined our team as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. Courtney Landry brings extensive experience and knowledge to the real estate market and is committed to providing sellers and buyers with a stress-free and fulfilling real estate process.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Courtney Landry offers exclusive benefits to sellers and buyers. The home will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, ensuring that it sells quicker, for more money, with less hassle to the seller and buyer. The prelisting home inspection and termite inspection also helps avoid undiscovered problems that might delay or even kill the transaction, giving the opportunity and time to resolve them found or disclose them upfront to the potential buyer. In addition, sellers receive a home warranty while being sold, and buyers receive a home warranty for 13 months after closing.
Moreover, buyers who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from our selected three lenders of choice, while sellers will also be offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase. The selected three lenders of choice will also Certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval, and perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents if needed to prevent any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with the buyer's lenders.
As a knowledgeable agent with in-depth knowledge of the local market, Courtney Landry draws on her expertise to guide and give her clients valuable market insights, empowering them to make well-informed decisions. Her creativity and aesthetic skills allow her to give valuable insights to buyers on how to revitalize their living spaces and assist sellers with superior staging.
Courtney Landry also sets herself apart from the rest in the industry by offering a sales price guarantee to home sellers, meaning selling home at a price acceptable to the seller, or if the price is lower than anticipated, we pay the difference. Additionally, it offer sellers an Off-Market Sale alternative with the financially pre-approved buyers waiting for perfect homes.
While the home buying and selling process can be stressful and challenging, Courtney Landry's inherent ability to connect easily with her clients, listen and understand their needs, and offer them tailored solutions, gives them confidence and comfort in their decisions. Her enthusiasm, great work ethic, kindness, genuine care, and patience allow her to earn her clients’ trust, establish lasting professional relationships, and create a pool of repeat and referral businesses.
About Courtney Landry:
Courtney Landry is a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. As a results-oriented real estate agent, she is highly enthusiastic about helping buyers and sellers realize their real estate goals. She draws on her extensive knowledge of the local market to guide her clients and give them valuable market insights, empowering them to make well-informed decisions.
For more information, please contact Courtney Landry at 310-427-0843.
Contact:
Courtney Landry
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 310-427-0843
Email: clandry@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/courtney-landry/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
