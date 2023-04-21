IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Courtney Landry Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of YHSGR Offers Exclusive Benefits to Sellers and Buyers

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Courtney Landry has joined our team as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. Courtney Landry brings extensive experience and knowledge to the real estate market and is committed to providing sellers and buyers with a stress-free and fulfilling real estate process.

As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent, Courtney Landry offers exclusive benefits to sellers and buyers. The home will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, ensuring that it sells quicker, for more money, with less hassle to the seller and buyer. The prelisting home inspection and termite inspection also helps avoid undiscovered problems that might delay or even kill the transaction, giving the opportunity and time to resolve them found or disclose them upfront to the potential buyer. In addition, sellers receive a home warranty while being sold, and buyers receive a home warranty for 13 months after closing.

Moreover, buyers who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from our selected three lenders of choice, while sellers will also be offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase. The selected three lenders of choice will also Certify the buyer's offers to ensure their loan approval, and perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents if needed to prevent any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with the buyer's lenders.

As a knowledgeable agent with in-depth knowledge of the local market, Courtney Landry draws on her expertise to guide and give her clients valuable market insights, empowering them to make well-informed decisions. Her creativity and aesthetic skills allow her to give valuable insights to buyers on how to revitalize their living spaces and assist sellers with superior staging.

Courtney Landry also sets herself apart from the rest in the industry by offering a sales price guarantee to home sellers, meaning selling home at a price acceptable to the seller, or if the price is lower than anticipated, we pay the difference. Additionally, it offer sellers an Off-Market Sale alternative with the financially pre-approved buyers waiting for perfect homes.

While the home buying and selling process can be stressful and challenging, Courtney Landry's inherent ability to connect easily with her clients, listen and understand their needs, and offer them tailored solutions, gives them confidence and comfort in their decisions. Her enthusiasm, great work ethic, kindness, genuine care, and patience allow her to earn her clients’ trust, establish lasting professional relationships, and create a pool of repeat and referral businesses.

About Courtney Landry:

Courtney Landry is a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. As a results-oriented real estate agent, she is highly enthusiastic about helping buyers and sellers realize their real estate goals. She draws on her extensive knowledge of the local market to guide her clients and give them valuable market insights, empowering them to make well-informed decisions.

For more information, please contact Courtney Landry at 310-427-0843.

Contact:
Courtney Landry
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 310-427-0843
Email: clandry@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/courtney-landry/

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Courtney Landry Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of YHSGR Offers Exclusive Benefits to Sellers and Buyers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Mark Galvan: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent
Lorena Brown Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Offers Hassle-Free Home Selling Experience
Julie Tung Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Offers Unique Home Selling Experience
View All Stories From This Author