JASoCal and The Los Angeles Community College District Partner to Bring Financial Literacy Education to Area Youth

The Los Angeles Community College District's new JA Finance Park storefront located in JA Finance Park at 6250 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles
A ribbon cutting ceremony with Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez, students, educators, and volunteers to take place on April 21st at
JA Finance Park
This partnership and the awareness it will bring of the local Community College education options is an important next step on a student’s journey to success”
— Dr. Les McCabe, JASoCal President and CEO
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Junior Achievement of Southern California (JASoCal) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 21st, at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate Los Angeles Community College District’s (LACCD) new storefront within JA Finance Park located at the JASoCal offices in Los Angeles. LACCD’s investment of $100,000 in the JA Finance Park program will help further JASoCal’s mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.
JA Finance Park allows middle and high school students a unique, hands-on opportunity to manage a household budget and learn about personal finance. After in-class lessons on subjects like budgeting and credit scores, students are assigned a random ‘life situation’ with an education level, salary, credit score, and family scenario. They visit storefronts representing the major line items in a budget – housing, utilities, food, etc. – and work towards providing for themselves and their families within their assigned means. Throughout the day, they apply for car and home loans and discover a credit score's impact on financial well-being. Volunteers guide students through the simulation and provide their own life experiences to bring authenticity to the experience.
“JA Finance Park is one of our key programs that educates and trains students to prepare for the reality of those expenses they will encounter in adulthood and the importance of understanding how to budget and plan accordingly,” said Dr. Les McCabe, President and CEO of JASoCal. “We are excited about the grand opening of the LACCD storefront in JA Finance Park. This partnership and the awareness it will bring of the local Community College education options is an important next step on a student’s journey to success”.
LACCD Joins 14 additional storefronts that can serve approximately 15,000 middle and high school students and some young adults annually.
About Junior Achievement of Southern California
Junior Achievement of Southern California (JASoCal) is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make educated academic and economic choices. Corporate and community volunteers deliver JA learning solutions and provide relevant, hands-on experiences to students in kindergarten through high school. JASoCal offers multiple programs, including in-class programs, 3DE by Junior Achievement, and JA Finance Park, focusing on entrepreneurship, personal financial literacy, and workforce readiness. JASoCal serves upwards of 50,000 students annually throughout its service area of Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. JASoCal Headquarters are in Los Angeles, with a regional office in Costa Mesa. Additional information can be found at www.jasocal.org | Twitter (@jasocalLA) | Instagram (@JA_SOCAL) | Facebook (@JASoCal) | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jasocal
