Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,614 in the last 365 days.

WNC Farmers Market hosts Spring Festival and Growing in the Mountain Plant Show April 22 and 23

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2023

CONTACT: Ellerslie McCue, marketing specialist
WNC Farmers Market
828-463-6015 or ellerslie.mccue@ncagr.gov

WNC Farmers Market hosts Spring Festival and Growing
in the Mountain Plant Show April 22 and 23

ASHEVILLE – The Western N.C. Farmers Market will host its free Spring Festival & Growing in the Mountain Plant Sale, April 22 through 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Guests can meet and shop with local farmers, plant growers and craft makers at the popular event. Local food trucks will be on hand featuring ramps and strawberries, and visitors won’t want to miss the daily Food Truck Cook-off at 11 a.m.

The WNC Farmers Market, which is open seven days a week, is located at 570 Brevard Road, Asheville.

-30-2

 

You just read:

WNC Farmers Market hosts Spring Festival and Growing in the Mountain Plant Show April 22 and 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more