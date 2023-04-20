FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2023

CONTACT: Ellerslie McCue, marketing specialist

WNC Farmers Market

828-463-6015 or ellerslie.mccue@ncagr.gov

WNC Farmers Market hosts Spring Festival and Growing

in the Mountain Plant Show April 22 and 23

ASHEVILLE – The Western N.C. Farmers Market will host its free Spring Festival & Growing in the Mountain Plant Sale, April 22 through 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can meet and shop with local farmers, plant growers and craft makers at the popular event. Local food trucks will be on hand featuring ramps and strawberries, and visitors won’t want to miss the daily Food Truck Cook-off at 11 a.m.

The WNC Farmers Market, which is open seven days a week, is located at 570 Brevard Road, Asheville.

-30-2