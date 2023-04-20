RUSSIA, April 20 - Dmitry Chernyshenko and Chairman of the National Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina 20 April 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko meets with Chairman of the National Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina 20 April 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Dmitry Chernyshenko and Chairman of the National Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko held a meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina.

The officials discussed the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Nepal, increasing education quotas for Nepalese students at Russian engineering and medical universities, and infrastructure project cooperation to build metro and rail lines, motorways and hydroelectric power plants.

“I am sure that your visit is an important event that will boost Russian-Nepalese contacts. Nepal is Russia’s long-standing partner in South Asia, and there are strong ties of friendship between our people. Russian-Nepalese relations have always been based on equality and mutual respect,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

Dmitry Chernyshenko and Ganesh Prasad Timilsina also discussed the potential supply of Russian grain, fertilisers, helicopters and cars to Nepal, as well as the organising of a chess tournament.

The Chairman of the National Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Nepal said that Nepalese cyber athletes would take part in the Games of the Future international multisport tournament, which will be held in Kazan in February 2024 in 16 hybrid disciplines. Dmitry Chernyshenko invited Nepalese delegations to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum.