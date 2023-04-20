June Laffey, Executive Creative Coach and Former CCO for McCann Health NY is NYF's Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

New York Festivals Health Honors June Laffey with 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award
— Ellen Smyth, CEO, New York Festivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Festivals Health Awards has honored June Laffey, Executive Creative Coach, Retreat Founder, and Former Chief Creative Office for McCann Health New York with the New York Festivals® Health Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.
The New York Festivals Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes prominent industry leaders, innovators, and driving forces in the industry whose accomplishments have advanced their field and made a lasting impression on the industry.
June Laffey has built a stellar creative and leadership career within the healthcare advertising space resulting in a remarkable professional reputation spanning more than two decades, from APAC to the Americas. She served a decade at McCann Health, from 2010, starting in Australia as a creative and culminating as CCO of the flagship New York office. While in her leadership role, she led a culture of creativity to elevate the network to world’s number one.
Respected within the industry amongst top-tier award competitions, June was one of first women to Chair Cannes Lions Health and was tapped multiple times to chair Clio Health and the NYF’s Global Awards.
“June Laffey truly deserves this honor, as an award-winning creative and a respected leader within the industry, she is known for being a unique trailblazer, changemaker, and visionary," said Ellen Smyth, CEO, New York Festivals.
“What a wonderful life where you can do what you love, be creative, have fun, inspire and be inspired by amazing people the world over, first in agencies then through coaching creative leaders. Then to be recognized by the brilliant New York Festivals for doing just that with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award in health …life doesn’t get any better.”—June Laffey, Executive Creative Coach
Through her extraordinary career, June has championed world class campaigns, such as Unfinished Votes, chaired prestigious international health award shows and helped build creative reputations, careers and business. Few have made the impact and contributions in health communications that June has, she is, without doubt, one of the world’s most respected leaders in the field of healthcare advertising.
In Australia, June co-founded and presided over Bravo! a committee of Australian healthcare professionals with representation from healthcare agencies and the Communications Council of Australia, for the APAC region. Global Awards and Bravo! celebrated NYF’s Global Award winners in APAC. The event that was so successful, it was quickly replicated in the United States resulting in concurrent New York Festivals Global Awards celebrations annually honoring winners in both Australia and the US.
June was McCann Worldgroup’s most awarded female creative earning numerous accolades for her top-tier creative work for prominent brands from prestigious international advertising competitions. In 2020, she was recognized by the One Show as one of the top twenty five Chief Creative Officers worldwide.
After an industry-leading career, June has turned her creative talents to empowering creative leaders to be their best. Her Executive Creative Coaching business, FUN (For U Now). FUN guides individuals via a bespoke blueprint for success which supports, upskills, and empowers people to be better leaders.
June’s philosophy is Receive, Believe, Achieve. Her unique set of insights, tools, and uncanny ability to join the dots is not only great for the individual but also good for business. Especially when creatives do not have enough high level support from proven creative leadership in-house.
Her commitment to empowering creative leaders and would-be creative leaders to reach their full potential is what has motivated her to set up her executive coaching business FUN (For U Now). June works with individuals and agencies, both remotely or in-person, to offer intensive individual and group coaching. She has launched a workshop and accommodation space a world away from the hustle and bustle located on beautiful land at Topi Topi, three hours north of Sydney. Within this retreat center June is able to provide curated tailored intensive programs with powerful guest speakers.
Join David Sable, Host of NYF’s flagship content series, Creativity From The Other Side, as he and June share a lively conversation about leadership, how to “be all you can be,” her multi-decade career in advertising, tech and creative in healthcare, and more. View June Laffey's interview.
For more information visit: 2023 NYF Health Awards: https://home.nyfhealth.com/. The NYF Health Awards will announce the 2023 award winners on May 4, 2023.
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards®
Bowery Awards
NYF Health Awards
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com.
