Pints for Paws, 9th Annual Craft Beer Festival, Invites You to Drink Beer and Save Animals

Fieldwork Brewing Leads Over 30 Craft Breweries, Wineries and Cideries to Support Animal Welfare at Award-Winning East Bay Beer Festival
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley Humane today announced its eighth annual craft beer festival which raises funds to save the lives of cats and dogs. Voted Best Fundraising Event in the East Bay for several years, Pints for Paws will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 2-5pm (1 hour earlier for VIPs ticket holders) at 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley. This annual event is organized by volunteers, so all funds raised go directly to the medical and behavioral needs of Berkeley Humane’s dogs and cats. To learn more or to purchase tickets for Pints for Paws: https://berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws.
Tickets include unlimited tastings from unique craft breweries, cider makers, and artisan winemakers all while enjoying live music and a friendly neighborhood vibe. The dog-friendly event is presented by Fieldwork Brewing, Subaru, and Wareham Development. Unlike beer festivals that donate only a fraction of proceeds to charities, 100% of the funds raised by Pints for Paws support Berkeley Humane’s programs and community services. Funds raised will be dedicated to saving the lives of cats and dogs in the Bay Area and beyond by allowing the organization to provide medical care, training, nutritious meals, enrichment activities, and lots of love to animals in need.
VIP tickets allow entry one hour earlier for special beer tastings. VIP Reserved Tables will provide a dedicated seating spot for a group of up to eight people (and their well-behaved dogs!)
“There’s nothing more powerful than our community coming together to save lives,” said Barry Braden, event chair and co-founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company. “Fieldwork is proud to again be a presenting sponsor this year.”
Berkeley Humane transports over 1,000 animals annually from municipal shelters all around the Bay Area and Central Valley who first need medical or behavior care to be adopted. The funds raised from this festival support Berkeley Humane’s commitment to provide complete care for shelter animals––from rescue to rehabilitation to placement––to dramatically increase their chances of finding new loving homes.
“Pints for Paws attracts people from all over who come together to make miracles happen,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, executive director of Berkeley Humane. “The people who attend this event provide us the financial resources so that we can save the lives of animals that are injured, abused, or sick and eventually place them with new loving families. It just does not get any better than that.”
This event sells out every year and prices increase the last week, so please purchase your tickets now. To learn more or to purchase tickets for Pints for Paws in Berkeley, CA on June 3, please visit: https://berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws
Share this: Calling all beer enthusiasts & animal lovers! Sat. 6/3 2-5pm: Don’t miss your chance to sample #craftbeer at @berkeleyhumane’s 8th annual dog-friendly beer fest @PintsForPaws. Get your tickets here: https://berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws. #Drinkbeer #SaveAnimals #PintsforPaws #DogsandBeer #DogFriendly
WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)
WHAT: Pints for Paws 9th Annual Craft Beer Festival
WHERE: berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws
WHEN: June 3, 2023
WHY: raise funds to save shelter pets’ lives
FOR MORE INFO: berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws
About Berkeley Humane
The Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) has origins dating back to 1895 and is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the United States. Today, Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of our community and a dedicated, talented team of volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane transports animals from municipals shelters who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, training, and lots of love. In 2018, Berkeley Humane found homes for over 1200 dogs and cats and touched the lives of over 1000 additional pets through our programs and services. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
Pints for Paws® and the Pints for Paws® logo are registered trademarks of the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society and may not be used without express written permission of Berkeley-East bay Humane Society. All rights reserved.
JEFFREY ZERWEKH
Berkeley Humane
+1 510-845-7735 ext. 209 email us here
You just read:
Pints for Paws, 9th Annual Craft Beer Festival, Invites You to Drink Beer and Save Animals
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
JEFFREY ZERWEKH
Berkeley Humane
+1 510-845-7735 ext. 209
email us here