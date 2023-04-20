Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1001952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                      

STATION: Williston Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/20/2023 1115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: residence on VT RT 109 Belvidere

VIOLATION: Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

 

ACCUSED: Rene Maxfield                                           

AGE: 85

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belvidere VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30, 2023, the Vermont State Police began an investigation on Rene Maxfield based on information received from a Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department investigation. It was learned Maxfield was possibly in possession of two firearms. Maxfield is brady disqualified and a Prohibited Person. On 4/20/23 Troopers executed a search warrant on Maxfield’s property, and two firearms were seized. He is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, for the charge of Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  5/24/23 @ 1230 Hours           

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Williston Barracks / Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

