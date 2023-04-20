Williston Barracks / Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

There were 2,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,707 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1001952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 4/20/2023 1115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: residence on VT RT 109 Belvidere
VIOLATION: Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms
ACCUSED: Rene Maxfield
AGE: 85
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belvidere VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 30, 2023, the Vermont State Police began an investigation on Rene Maxfield based on information received from a Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department investigation. It was learned Maxfield was possibly in possession of two firearms. Maxfield is brady disqualified and a Prohibited Person. On 4/20/23 Troopers executed a search warrant on Maxfield’s property, and two firearms were seized. He is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, for the charge of Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearms.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/24/23 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.