Your Valuable Home Podcast Announces Move to blubrry.com for Hosting and Distribution

Your Valuable Home Podcast is presented by our sponsor, ProVia, manufacturers of doors, windows, siding, stone and roofing.

We're delighted to welcome Your Valuable Home into the Blubrry family. Ron and Kevin’s work ethic, collaborative spirit and compelling content make them a valuable addition to our platform.”” — Mike Dell, VP Customer Relations Blubrry

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Your Valuable Home Podcast has engaged blubrry.com for hosting and distribution with the goal of broadening coverage to more podcast directories and capitalizing on Blubrry’s full suite of IAB-certified metrics.

According to Ron Melk, Your Valuable Home Producer and Co-host, “Blubrry offers what we switched from AM talk radio to podcasting for...acute metrics that help guide content development for a national audience and provide brands with the numbers they require to make informed sponsorship decisions.”

“Your Valuable Home is not a typical home improvement show,” explained Kevin Kennedy, the podcast’s host. “One of our three segments talks to home improvement projects in progress. Our Horror Stories shine a spotlight on the problems homeowners have with contractors, so we can prevent our listeners from falling victim to scams and just bad work.”

Melk further explained, “our weekly Featured segment, comprises about one half of each podcast, and addresses subjects such as community enhancement, building for resilience to protect against weather extremes, new construction techniques, residential real estate markets, etc. We’re told that our mix of content is unique in podcasting. It’s what keeps our weekly one-hour shows fresh week after week going into our tenth year.”

Your Valuable Home was on regional AM talk radio for seven years before transitioning to podcasting more than two years ago. The Your Valuable Home mission remains to help homeowners and residential real estate investors build wealth with real estate – and maximize the value of their communities.

The transition to blubrry.com follows the recent success of the Your Valuable Home 5-part YouTube series, The Coolest Neighborhoods in America. The series features historically significant architectural styles: Midcentury modern in Philadelphia, PA and Palm Springs, CA; Arts and Crafts and Craftsman style homes in Bungalow Heaven, Pasadena, CA; Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie-style homes in Buffalo, NY and lastly, Medford N.J., which boasts the largest collection of log homes east of the Mississippi. The Coolest.... series has generated 30,000 views and counting. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQedu2LHREVUvDgzCRzm1NMHrbiPY9ikQlist=PLQedu2LHREVUvDgzCRzm1NMHrbiPY9ikQ

Your Valuable Home is sponsored by ProVia®, manufacturer of vinyl replacement windows, entry doors, vinyl siding, manufactured stone veneer, and stamped panel metal roofing system.

Your Valuable Home will continue to record at New Pod City studios in Trenton, NJ, and utilize the services of New Pod City for audio and video editing and video production.