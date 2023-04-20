LLYC Will Double Its Business and Expects to Exceed €130 Million in Operating Income in Three Years

The company will allocate €40 million for growth in key markets: the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and the EU (Brussels).
LLYC (BME:LLYC)
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LLYC, one of the world's leading consulting firms in strategic communication, marketing, and public affairs, has approved 'Committed to Innovation and Growth,' a strategic plan to set the company's course for the next three years. In this period, the company intends to double in size and become a more technological, international, and egalitarian firm.
The firm aims to surpass €130 million in operating income (total revenues minus re-invoicing of client expenses) in 2025. That figure would represent an 80% growth in turnover (€72.7 million in 2022), with EBITDA of €27 million in 2025 (+68% versus 2022), while maintaining a margin of 21%.
The Deep Digital unit is crucial for LLYC as it integrates artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and inbound marketing service lines and solutions. The goal for 2025 is for it to represent half of the company's operating revenues, exceeding €60 million, thanks to the promotion of paid media and performance services, including programmatic advertising. Also, implementing CommsTech in all specialty areas transforms the offering and increases client efficiency.
"The deal we have just closed in the United States, through the acquisition of BAM, is an example of where we want to take the company in the next three years. We are a benchmark in Latin American communications, and we want to be a reference in the English-speaking world as well".- Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC:
€40 million for growth in key markets
The recent acquisition of BAM allows LLYC to double its size in the United States, where the firm aims to break through to €20 million in sales in three years. The company is also evaluating opportunities to establish itself in Canada, a country relevant to extractive companies, a sector in which LLYC has extensive experience. Mexico and Brazil are poised for the most significant growth in Latin America due to their potential for continued development. Within the EU, the consultancy firm will continue to focus on the European affairs area and will study the possibility of opening its own office in Brussels.
In 2023–2025, LLYC intends to allocate around €40 million for new acquisitions. It will continue investing in companies that allow the firm to increase access to technologies, add to the growth target in the United States, and reinforce the firm's leadership in public affairs without discarding high value-added opportunities that may complement the solutions portfolio.
You can learn more about the 2023–2025 Strategic Plan by attending the webinar scheduled for May 4 at 18 h. You can drop in via the following link.
The main topics will be addressed by LLYC's José Antonio Llorente (Founding Partner and Chairman), Alejandro Romero (Partner and Global CEO), and Luisa García (Partner and Global COO).
About LLYC
LLYC is a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm that helps its clients to face their strategic challenges with solutions and recommendations based on creativity, technology, and experience, seeking to minimize risks, take advantage of opportunities and take care of the reputational impact. Amidst today's disruptive and uncertain context, LLYC assists its clients in achieving their short-term business goals and setting a path with a medium- and long-term vision that upholds their social license to operate and enhances their prestige.
LLYC (BME: LLYC) is listed on the Spanish secondary stock market, BME Growth. The firm currently has 20 offices in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, and the Dominican Republic. LLYC also provides services through affiliated companies throughout Latin American markets.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. It is ranked 36th by revenue worldwide according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2022 and 42nd in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2022. LLYC has been named the Top Communication Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communication Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.