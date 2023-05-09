HRC Holdings Corp., Acquires 100% Controlling Interest in NAFS
North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAFS)
Changing the world one cafecito at a time.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba HRC Company (OTC: NAFS) (HRC, Havana Roasters Coffee®, NAFS, Company) announces that HRC Holdings Corp. has purchased 100% full control of North America Frac Sand, Inc. This acquisition will help to bolster the Havana Roasters Coffee® brand and position it more strongly in the coffee market industry. Additionally, it will allow the company to increase its range of products through its existing distribution channels. HRC Holdings Corp. is the owner and operator of Havana Roasters Coffee®. Under the terms of this acquisition Mr. Yglesias has resigned as acting CEO/Chairman of the Board, and the New acting CEO/Chairman of the Board is Mr. Gabriel Martinez.
Mr. Martinez CEO of NAFS stated: "I am honored to have been appointed as the new CEO of NAFS, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us. We have a strong brand and a loyal customer base, and I believe that we can continue to grow and expand our reach. In the coming months, we will be focusing on strengthening our operations and improving the customer experience. We will also be exploring new product offerings and expanding our distribution channels to reach more customers. I want to thank all our shareholders for their support in NAFS and excited to share our vision in changing the world one cafecito at a time".
ABOUT MR. MARTINEZ
Gabriel Martinez is a successful entrepreneur and visionary, with extensive experience in various industries, including telecommunications, entertainment, and culinary arts. He is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of HRC Holdings Corp and Havana Roasters Coffee, a specialty coffee brand based in Miami, Florida. Martinez was raised in Miami and developed a passion for coffee at a young age, inspired by his Cuban roots and his family's love for Cuban coffee. Martinez's culinary journey and passion began with the creation of the first Cuban food truck, based in LA "Cafe Con Leche", which was featured on the Food Network's reality show, The Great Food Truck Race. The show helped him to establish his reputation as a culinary expert and business leader, and he went on to expand business from a food truck and a brick-and-mortar cafe in Miami inspiring Havana Roasters Coffee as the first Cuban style gourmet roasted coffee brand based in US in 2016. His combined vast experience in telecommunications, music entertainment, management, production, direct response, cable television, and the broadcast industry has supported the an aggressive marketing strategic plan for HRC Company.
ABOUT NAFS
North America Frac Sand Inc, dba HRC Company (www.havanaroasters.com); HRC Company is a specialty handcrafted coffee roaster featuring its primary brand Havana Roasters Coffee, available in whole bean, ground 12oz bags, single serve K-Cup and coming soon Nespresso compatibles, available via our e-commerce site www.havanaroasters.com, www.walmart.com, www.homedepot.com, www.officedepot.com, www.bedbath.com, and other e-commerce sites, also nationally distributed via KeHE, UNFI, regional boutique distributors, independent groceries, supermarkets and specialty retailers. Our blends are hand-crafted from premium Arabica/Robusta beans; Starting with our Classic Cuban style gourmet "Espresso Supreme" blend roasted to a deep, dark, color with abundant flavor. Our "Americano" blend is a rich taste that our roasters have perfected with this medium roast blend. Our history is inspired by our rich Cuban heritage, of the lost art of Cuban roasting masters “tostadores” of the 1940’s, which carried over traditional techniques brought by French colonialists to our island in the 1890s.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Gabriel Martinez
North America Frac Sand, Inc.
info@hrcholdingscorp.com
