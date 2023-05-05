Kindred Tales Launches AI Capabilities to Enhance Popular Keepsake Memoir Writing Experience
Our new AI-powered service makes it even easier to capture your loved one's life stories to be cherished for generations to come in a beautiful keepsake memoir.
It's easy to feel intimidated by the process of writing. Our new AI tools create a fun and engaging experience that easily captures life’s most precious memories- no writing skills are required.”SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindred Tales is thrilled to announce the latest set of features designed to make writing your life story even easier. Our artificial intelligence (AI) assisted authoring tools are now available for all new and existing Kindred Tales customers as part of a free beta to make writing even easier.
— Nick Hern - Founder
Sharing our life stories with our loved ones strengthens our relationships, creates laughter and resilience, passes down our traditions, and preserves our family memories for generations to come. However, with the passage of time, these memories can fade, and important details can be lost forever. That's why Kindred Tales is the perfect gift for grandparents, parents, or any family member who wants to capture and share their family's story.
Kindred Tales is an online subscription service that allows subscribers to author a beautiful hardcover book capturing their life stories by responding to weekly questions that are both sent by email and easily found on the Kindred Tales website. Authors have the option to choose from a preselected list of questions or to easily customize and create questions of their own. They can also invite family and friends to join them in personalizing questions and reviewing answers, creating a meaningful (and often hilarious) bonding experience for all involved. Once complete, Kindred Tales publishes their stories as chapters in a beautiful hardcover book delivered straight to their home. The option to order additional copies of the book ensures that there are no limits to the number of people who can participate and cherish the stories for generations to come.
Kindred Tales has now taken additional steps to ensure the process is as user-friendly and seamless as possible. It's easy to feel intimidated by the process of writing. Our new AI tools create a fun and engaging experience that easily captures life’s most precious memories- no writing skills are required. With our newly introduced AI Assistant, users no longer need to author each story from start to finish. They can simply invite our Kindred AI assistant to interview them with prompting questions that help jog their memory and highlight details of the stories they want to author. The AI assistant will continue to interview them with questions that help uncover additional details about each story until the user feels ready to author their story. With the Q&A process, users can easily reference the compiled details to support their story-writing process.
For those who prefer not to do the bulk of the authoring, they can even have our AI assistant do the writing for them. Users can simply prompt the AI assistant to analyze all that has been written throughout the Q&A process and write an initial draft for them in the first person as if they had written it themselves. The draft can then be accepted as written or edited until the user is ready to submit it for inclusion in their published story. Users can also add photos as desired to further bring their stories to life. With the use of our AI assistant, each story can be easily authored in a matter of minutes.
However they choose to author their story, we'll be there with intuitive tools to guide them in publishing a beautiful hardcover book that can be treasured forever.
For a limited time only, you can take advantage of our beta program to experience the convenience of our new AI-assisted authoring tools at no additional cost.
Kindred Tales is the ultimate gift for capturing, sharing, and preserving life’s most meaningful and treasured memories. Subscribe to begin writing your own story, or gift Kindred Tales to those you love most. Capture your life story with ease and share it with generations to come.
