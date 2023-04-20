Grant applications for the 2023 Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities program with up to $35.4 million available were due March 23, 2023. The opportunity includes two tracks:
Track 1: Planning and Predevelopment grants will be awarded to projects that identify sites, complete community outreach and engagement to identify community needs, complete feasibility studies, or develop cost estimates, specifications, or other early design work.
Track 2: Installation grants will be awarded to projects that complete the installation of solar plus battery storage systems, including final design, purchase and installation of equipment, commissioning, developing operational plans, training, and community outreach to increase community awareness of the facility.
Supplemental documents
What is the timeline?
Application deadline: March 23, 2023
Notify successful and unsuccessful applicants: Mid-May 2023
Begin Contract Work: July 1, 2023
You just read:
Currently evaluating grant applications for 2023 funding round
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.