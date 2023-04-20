University of Rhode Island inducts 31 students into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

KINGSTON, R.I. – April 20, 2023 – The University of Rhode Island recently inducted 31 students into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. Founded in 1897, the honor society initiates approximately 25,000 members each year on more than 325 campuses across the United States, its territories and the Philippines. URI’s chapter, founded in 1913, is one of the oldest in the nation.

This is the second initiation event for Phi Kappa Phi at URI in recent years. The chapter went dormant for a period in 2013 following the retirement of then-Chapter President Barbara Newman and was reestablished in 2022 by Distinguished Professor of Mechanical and Systems Bahram Nassersharif.



URI recently inducted 31 students and four faculty members into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. Back Row (l-r), Professor Bahram Nassersharif, Provost Barbara Wolfe, Dean Anthony Marchese,, Professor Rainer Lohmann, Professor Soni Pradhanang, Professor Ammina Kothari, Stephanie Reed, Robert Millar, Dean Paula Bontempi, Professor Douglass Reed, President Marc Parlange Front Row (l-r), Morgan Sanborn, Allison Bailey, Jessica Yang, Chelsea Russel, Emily Jedson, Audrey Shea Lane

“For more than a century, Phi Kappa Phi members have sought to make a difference in the communities where they live and work,” said Nassersharif in welcoming inductees. Nassersharif is president of the University’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi. “These individuals have been chosen on the basis of their superior scholarship and today we are pleased and proud that each has chosen to become part of this century-old community. We are excited to welcome them and to include them among the thousands of leaders and changemakers who have become such a vital part of this tradition.”

College juniors, seniors, and graduate students are eligible for membership in Phi Kappa Phi. In addition to credit requirements, juniors who are inducted into the honor society must rank in the top 7.5 percent of their class. Seniors and graduate students must rank in the top 10 percent of their class in addition to credit requirements.

Members of Phi Kappa Phi have gone on to win Nobel Prizes, Pulitzer Prizes, and numerous other national and international awards for service and achievement in their chosen fields. Some have served in the White House, United States Congress, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition to URI students, four faculty members were also inducted.



URI President Marc Parlange, who served as keynote speaker for the ceremony, expressed his admiration of the inductees, “It is an honor to be here today to recognize the achievements of our students and faculty. This is a prestigious group and I continue to be inspired by your passion for what you do and your commitment to our community and the greater good.”

Among the inductees are:

Juniors

Allison E. Bailey, Communicative Disorders

Kelly N. Blauvelt, Communicative Disorders (Speech Pathology)

Tyler Cordeiro, Education

Jacob W. Derby, Pharm.D.

Elizabeth K. Gallagher, Communicative Disorders

Samantha L. Haramis, Communicative Disorders

Emily Jedson, Kinesiology, Dietetics

Audrey S. Lane, Early Childhood Education

Alana R. Nyhuis, Psychology B.A.

Stephanie D. Reed, Pharm.D.

Morgan Sanborn, Communicative Disorders

James M. Sternat, Finance

Emilia Zeyl, Anthropology, Art History, Spanish

Seniors

Brianna N. Arabio, Elementary Education

Sasha J. Bosack, Psychology B.S.

Sara L. Doherty, Communicative Disorders

Krystal D. Johnson, Professional Leadership Studies

Kathryn E. McIntosh, Animal Science and Technology

Taylor A. Roberts, Communication Studies

Jessica M. Yang, Electrical Engineering

Graduate Students

Jane V. Carrick, Biology

Emma K. Daly, Pharm.D.

Diana N. Fontaine, Marine Science

Michael J. Galuska, Mechanical Engineering

Robert R. Millar, Pharm.D.

Katherine Roche, Biology

Chelsea C. Russell, Nursing

Samantha P. Setta, Marine Biology

Elaine W. Shen, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Schane M. Tallardy, B.Arch.

Maraidh Anne Thomson, Law

Paul J. Whelan, Economics