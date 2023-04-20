Submit Release
Statement From Governor Lamont’s Office on the Board of Pardons and Paroles

Governor Ned Lamont

04/20/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Adam Joseph, director of communications for Governor Ned Lamont, today released the following statement regarding a meeting that was held yesterday on the commutation process at the Board of Pardons and Paroles that was organized by the Office of the Governor and consisted of various stakeholders:

“Our office is committed to continued bipartisan collaboration with stakeholders to ensure that the commutation process at the Board of Pardons and Paroles balances the importance of second chances for Connecticut prisoners, the perspectives of victims, and public safety considerations. Yesterday’s meeting was the start of a collaborative process in which the leadership of the board committed itself to working with leadership of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee to consider revisions to its policies, including input from all stakeholders. During the meeting, the leadership of the board informed participants that it has paused the commutation process pending an expeditious review of its policies and processes.”

