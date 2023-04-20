Submit Release
Publication Relating to Transparency Notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), April 20, 2023, 10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA NYXH announces that it received two transparency notifications as detailed below.

Together Partnership

On April 18, 2023, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Together Partnership following the crossing of the 10% threshold by Together Partnership on March 30, 2023. As of such date, Together Partnership held 2,948,285 shares, representing 10.42% of the total number of voting rights on March 30, 2023 (28,286,985).

The notification dated April 17, 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Together Partnership (with address at Van Putlei 31, 2018 Antwerp)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: March 30, 2023
  • Threshold that is crossed: 10%
  • Denominator: 28,286,985
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the
securities 		Linked to securities Not linked to the
securities
Together Partnership 2,503,500 2,948,285   10.42%  
  TOTAL 2,948,285 0 10.42% 0.00%
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Together Partnership is not a controlled entity.

 ResMed Inc.

On April 18, 2023, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from ResMed Inc. following the crossing of the 5% threshold by ResMed Inc. on March 30, 2023. As of such date, ResMed Inc. held 1,499,756 shares, representing 5.30% of the total number of voting rights on March 30, 2023 (28,286,985).

The notification dated April 16, 2023 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a person that notifies alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: ResMed Inc. (with address at 9001 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123, USA)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: March 30, 2023
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 28,286,985
  • Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the
securities 		Linked to securities Not linked to the
securities
ResMed Inc. 794,235 1,499,756      
  TOTAL 1,499,756 0 5.30% 0.00%
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: No indirect holding of voting securities. ResMed Inc. is not a controlled entity.

Contact:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
david.demartino@nyxoah.com
+1 310 310 1313


