REGULATED INFOMATION
Publication Relating to Transparency Notifications
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), April 20, 2023, 10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA NYXH announces that it received two transparency notifications as detailed below.
Together Partnership
On April 18, 2023, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Together Partnership following the crossing of the 10% threshold by Together Partnership on March 30, 2023. As of such date, Together Partnership held 2,948,285 shares, representing 10.42% of the total number of voting rights on March 30, 2023 (28,286,985).
The notification dated April 17, 2023 contains the following information:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|
Not linked to the
securities
|Linked to securities
|
Not linked to the
securities
|Together Partnership
|2,503,500
|2,948,285
|10.42%
|TOTAL
|2,948,285
|0
|10.42%
|0.00%
ResMed Inc.
On April 18, 2023, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from ResMed Inc. following the crossing of the 5% threshold by ResMed Inc. on March 30, 2023. As of such date, ResMed Inc. held 1,499,756 shares, representing 5.30% of the total number of voting rights on March 30, 2023 (28,286,985).
The notification dated April 16, 2023 contains the following information:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|
Not linked to the
securities
|Linked to securities
|
Not linked to the
securities
|ResMed Inc.
|794,235
|1,499,756
|TOTAL
|1,499,756
|0
|5.30%
|0.00%
