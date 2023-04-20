Submit Release
Job Announcement - Programmer Analyst

Salary $63,360.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Office of the State Court Administrator

Job Number 2023-SC-BIS-20-PA

Closing Continuous

General Summary or Purpose

If you are a critical thinker and thrive on maintaining and improving computer systems, this opportunity may be right for you. This is a career ladder position with the potential for advancement to level II and III positions. 

The Ideal Candidate:

Enjoys and is skilled at critical and analytical thinking and problem-solving.

Aptitude with computer systems and programming.

Obsesses with detail ensuring thoroughness and accuracy of work.

Easily communicates complex ideas to others verbally and in writing.

Ability to learn quickly and desire to continuously learn.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

Associate Degree in Computer Science; and

Some previous programming experience.  

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/4006969/programmer-analyst-i-systems-analyst-i-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

