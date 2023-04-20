PopID Expands Platform to Give Consumers Option of Using Their Palm to Check In for Loyalty Programs and Make Payments

First Stores To Accept Both Face and Palm In Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PopID announced today that it has expanded its platform to give consumers the option of using their palm or face to make payments and sign into loyalty programs at participating merchant locations. The addition of a palm option was made possible through a partnership with PalmID®.
PopID’s service allows consumers to add loyalty account credentials, event tickets, and payment methods to their PopID account and then access those resources directly on retailers’ self-ordering kiosks, Point of Sale (POS) systems, and payment terminals using secure, consumer-initiated biometrics. PopID eliminates the need for consumers to open apps on their phones and scan QR codes to receive loyalty rewards for their purchases.
To date, PopID’s Check In service and its payment platform, PopPay, has been used millions of times to authenticate check ins, sign into merchant loyalty programs, and make payments via consumer-initiated face scans. With its new palm scanning capability, consumers will now have the option of accessing PopID’s services using only their palm.
The first retailer accepting both face and palm verification through the PopID platform is restaurant chain Pho Banh Mi Che Cali in Los Angeles, California, where PopID’s biometric payment platform has been fully integrated into their self-ordering kiosks and POS systems.
Over 150 different brands currently utilize PopID to enable consumers to check in to their loyalty accounts, get personalized order recommendations, and pay. Restaurants using the platform are seeing increases in average ticket size, loyalty engagement, and speed of ordering, while also substantially reducing their payment processing fees. As described in a recent story on CNN, PopID has also been successfully deployed at a major grocery chain where it has significantly decreased payment times.
“We believe PopID is the first retail loyalty and payment service that gives consumers the option of choosing which biometric they’d like to use for verification,” said John Miller, CEO of PopID. “Our platform is designed to securely protect biometric data and allow consumers to choose when and where they wish to use face or palm verification as a more convenient way to check in and transact.”
About PopID
PopID provides a comprehensive platform for revolutionizing digital interactions and payments using consumer-initiated biometric verification. PopID’s platform gives consumers the option of identifying themselves quickly and easily – with their face or palm – for checking in, earning loyalty, ordering, and payment – enabling more personalized, secure, and streamlined experiences. To learn more about PopID and its offerings, visit www.popid.com
