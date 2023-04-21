Juliana MacDowell Gets Fans "Living For a Saturday Night" Before "Big Old Yellow Moon"

Juliana MacDowell, Americana singer/ songwriter Juliana MacDowell, Americana singer/ songwriter Juliana MacDowell, Americana singer/ songwriter Juliana MacDowell, Americana singer/ songwriter Juliana MacDowell, Americana singer/ songwriter

Country Pop Artist Juliana MacDowell Gets Fans "Living For a Saturday Night" Ahead of "Big Old Yellow Moon" Album Release

It's true that I just sort of fell into this business, but I'm pretty sure I was whistling in the womb, and I've been singing for as long as I can remember.” — - Juliana MacDowell, Americana Singer/ Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Americana singer-songwriter Juliana MacDowell's music career is as much a surprise to her, as to anyone. “It's true that I just sort of fell into this business, but I'm pretty sure I was whistling in the womb, and I've been singing for as long as I can remember.” A tumultuous childhood, marred by loss and periodic separation from her parents prompted Juliana to seek consolation in music. “Music evokes the happiest memories of life on my grandfather's farm, where I sang to the swallows in a cavernous barn and whistled to winged warblers in the forest.” Piano became a close companion to Juliana at a young age after her great-grandfather placed her on the bench of his 1939 Steinway. Important musical influences include Elton John, Sting, James Taylor, Simon & Garfunkel, and Peter Gabriel. But Juliana says it was her great-grandfather, Otis Beall Kent, who planted the seed for her love of music.

That seed continues to sprout as Juliana has released the official music video for the new version of the song "Living for a Saturday Night". The visuals for the song were released in advance of her upcoming new album scheduled for launch in May. The song is a "kick-up-yer-spurs" slice of pure Americana off the upcoming new album entitled, "Big Old Yellow Moon". "Big Old Yellow Moon", Juliana's third album, contains an impressively diverse collection of mini-masterpieces ranging from beguiling ballads to rootsy pop-country to 'y'allternative' songs. The album's title track offers a palatable pairing of 1940s-style lilting melodies with an island-inspired motif. The album was recorded in Music Row's famed Ocean Way studios where greats like Blake Shelton have recorded and "Big Old Yellow Moon" features top shelf session players like keyboardist, Jimmy Nichols (Carrie Underwood) and guitarist, Chris Leuzinger (Garth Brooks).

"Big Old Yellow Moon" took Juliana to Nashville to work with legendary producer, Bil VornDick, who passed away unexpectedly before the album was completed. Bil was a legendary music producer / engineer renowned for his recording-studio skills in Americana, bluegrass, folk, and acoustic music. During his career, VornDick had worked on albums that earned him more than forty grammy nominations and nine wins. "I enjoyed Bil's relaxed approach to recording. He was very organic about it and liked to get to know his artists really well - find out what makes them tick. His process was remarkable - he paid attention to every minute detail, and it was a blast working with a true production and engineering genius." As Big Old Yellow Moon was the last album VornDick worked on, the album is dedicated in loving memory to the enormous personality and talent of Bil VornDick.

Working with the best-of-the-best has been a part of Juliana's path since the beginning. Previously, her live performance on WKYZ's Pirate Radio caught the ear of British producer, Ian Shaw, with whom she recorded her second album, "Leaving Home". Shaw also arranged for co-writing sessions with British Pop-Star, Nick Heyward (Haircut 100). Juliana has also played with legendary bassist and award-winning singer-songwriter, FREEBO (Bonnie Raitt, 10 yrs; CSN; Ringo Starr...) and shared the stage with Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) and Michael Clem (Eddie from Ohio) in Justin Trawick's "The 9." Her first full length CD, "Take Me Away," was produced by WAMA award-winning producer, Marco Delmar, and contained tracks by Freebo; mandolin player, Matt Cartsonis (Warren Zevon; John McEuen); guitarist, Matt Backer (Elton John, Cher, Julian Lennon); drummer, Jason Hann (String Cheese Incident. EOTO...); esteemed D.C. players, Ken Barnum, Nathaniel Davis and more.

Juliana's latest release, "Living for a Saturday Night", is an energetic and upbeat country pop-anthem that will have your toes tapping, your hips swinging, and your fingers counting the days til Saturday. Shot in the Leesburg-based singer’s home-away-from-home, Key West, FL, the music video contains Duval Street scenes and features the Green Parrot Bar, a local’s favorite.

"Living for a Saturday Night" was recently accepted by The Country Network (TCN) and will begin airing on Monday, April 24th, accessible via TCN's over-the-air broadcast, as well as their streaming platform available on ROKU, Sling, LG TV, STIRR, Freebie TV, Amazon TV, IMDB TV, Apple TV, IOS and Android. Details are available at: https://tcntoday.com/where-to-watch-tcn). "Living for a Saturday Night" is also available on regional music video shows aired across the nation such as: Video Diversity Country, Re-Act TV, The Venue (NBC affiliate), Video Hits!, Video Mix TV, The Bobby T Show, Music Mix USA, Spot TV, Hype Show, The Vault, and The Sound Chamber.

Whether you are getting right and "Living for a Saturday Night" or dancing beneath that "Big Old Yellow Moon" - stay up on all the latest with Juliana on social media via Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/julianamacdowell/, facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Juliana-MacDowell/ and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@julianamacdowell19. For information about upcoming shows and live events, please visit: https://www.julianamacdowell.com.

Juliana MacDowell Living For A Saturday Night Official Music Video