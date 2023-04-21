CORE Gaming Helps Students Relax With Vetted Quality Gaming Gear

Helps Gamers Boost Their Storage Capacity for Tech and Personal Items
YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With spring break over, college and career decisions loom for many students, finals are approaching, and graduation nears. It’s a busy and stressful time. Videogaming provides a welcome outlet for socialization, entertainment, and relaxation, all of which can lower stress and boost academic performance. CORE Gaming does its part by taking the worry out of buying gaming gear. CORE Gaming vets gaming tech from top brands for performance, reliability, and style, then backs it up with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
In addition, CORE Gaming’s lineup of award-winning, world-class carrying solutions are unparalleled in both quality and functionality. Helping students protect valuable gear from bumps and drops, plus keeping it organized, is just one more way of lowering student angst.
Power on the Go
CORE Gaming’s new 24000 mAh capacity power brick is ideal for mobile gamers or for extended gaming sessions off the grid. It can charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and mobile gaming devices.
The 24,000’s flat-and-wide design makes it an easy fit for carry-on bags and backpacks, another plus for mobile gamers. With four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, this 65W powerhouse can double a laptop's battery life or keep a smartphone at 100% for a week.
Built-in smart chip technology detects charging needs and automatically regulates flow. The attached devices are protected from overcharging, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit failures. Also included are a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.
Prewired with external USB ports for plugging devices into internal power banks, the CORE Gaming Backpack, CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack, and CORE Gaming Deluxe Duffel are ideal carrying solutions for mobile gamers. With dedicated, padded compartments each provides tons of room for organizing and protecting laptops, gaming consoles, and other valuable gear. Each also boasts numerous internal and external pockets to accommodate accessories and personal items.
The award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack holds most 17- to 18-inch gaming laptops and/or gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch.
The highly configurable, Tactical Backpack features an external, front webbing storage system that can be customized using movable “MOLLE” pockets.
The large capacity Gaming Duffel handles oversized gear in a large main compartment, with zippered pockets and open slip pockets for smaller items. This versatile bag is equally suited for a weekend gaming getaway as it is a trip to the gym.
Both backpacks feature trolley straps for stacking on other luggage. The backpacks and the duffel all come with a hook-and-loop (Velcro) panel for showing off tournament, school, and vendor patches.
Time to Level Up
For a limited time, use promo code SPRING20 at checkout from the CORE Gaming online store to receive 20% off CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Alienware, and other top brands. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories plus top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners such as Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
