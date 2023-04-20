Plan for major weekend freeway closures in Phoenix area (April 21-24)

PHOENIX – Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow plenty of extra travel time this weekend (April 21-24) while several major closures for improvement projects are in place along Phoenix-area freeways.

The following closures are scheduled this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

Eastbound I-10 closed between the SR 51 "Mini-Stack" and US 60 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24). The primary detour is eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway). Another detour option : Using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) will allow drivers to bypass the closure. Note: Expect delays on southbound SR 51 approaching the I-10 interchange (consider detours on southbound I-17 or surface streets).

(April 24). (Red Mountain Freeway) (Santan Freeway). : (South Mountain Freeway) (consider detours on southbound I-17 or surface streets). Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and 32nd St near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 24). Detours: Consider using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) as an alternate westbound/northbound route to reach I-10 in the West Valley. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

near Sky Harbor Airport (April 24). (South Mountain Freeway) (Santan Freeway) in Chandler (Red Mountain Freeway). Northbound I-17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24). Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 also closed. (pavement improvement project). Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes , including northbound 19th or 35th avenues, to travel past the closure.

(April 24). (pavement improvement project). , including northbound 19th or 35th avenues, to travel past the closure. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 and Higley Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 24). Detours: Consider using either stretch of eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.