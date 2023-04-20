Mobile Edge Makes A Difference This Earth Day With Its Eco-Friendly Cases

MOBILE EDGE - Environmentally Friendly Laptop Bags Designed to Protect Your Gear
Environmentally Friendly Laptop Bags Designed to Protect Your Gear and the Environment
Each of us needs to ask, ‘What one thing can I do today to reduce waste and minimize my impact on the environment? Even small actions can have a big impact when multiplied across many individuals.”
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Day comes once a year, but that doesn’t mean the planet gets cold shoulder treatment the other 364 days. Protecting the environment is an increasingly pressing global issue. Mobile Edge has responded by expanding its Eco-Friendly Collection of laptop bags, briefcases, and backpacks. All are made from natural and recycled materials such as cotton or PET (polyethylene terephthalate). These materials are more sustainable and less harmful to the environment than traditional synthetic fabrics.
“Each of us needs to ask, ‘What one thing can I do today to reduce waste and minimize my impact on the environment?’” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Even small actions can have a big impact when multiplied across many companies and many individuals.”
Celebrated on April 22 each year, Earth Day is an annual event designed to raise awareness of environmental issues and promote actions that protect the planet. It was first celebrated in 1970 and has since become a global event with more than 1 billion people participating each year.
In addition to using eco-friendly materials, Mobile Edge has taken steps to reduce waste and further minimize the environmental impact of its products. For example, the company uses recyclable packaging materials and works as much as possible with suppliers who demonstrate environmentally responsible practices.
The Eco-Friendly Collection
Mobile Edge’s top environmentally friendly sellers for gamers, students, road warriors, and frequent flyers include:
The roomy ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Backpack 2.0, fits laptops and MacBooks up to 17 inches, plus various accessories. It’s designed to speed travelers through airport security without the need for laptop removal. Not only is it smart for travel, but this backpack is also smart for the environment. It’s made using certified rPET main materials, which are derived from recycled water bottles. Their use in manufacturing reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 79% when compared to virgin materials.
Also made from certified rPET materials, the ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 offers a traditional briefcase design versus a backpack. But it does so without skimping on features, easily fitting laptops up to 16 inches and MacBooks up to 17 inches. It also sports numerous easy-access accessory pockets and sections.
With its all-natural cotton canvas exterior, the ECO Laptop Messenger Bag packs a minimal carbon footprint. Seen on The Big Bang Theory and featured in LAPTOP Magazine’s “Ultimate Mobility Top Tech” issue, this messenger is feature rich. The main padded compartment holds laptops up to 17 inches with separate sections for files, folders, and accessories. It’s available in black, charcoal, navy blue, and olive.
For those who prefer the look and functionality of a backpack, another eco-friendly option is the ECO Laptop Backpack. Like the ECO Messenger bag, this backpack features an all-natural cotton canvas exterior. It fits laptops up to 17 inches and comes in three earthy colors: black, navy blue, and olive green.
Special Offer
For a limited time, online shoppers can use promo code EARTH at checkout to receive 25% off from the Mobile Edge online store (some exclusions apply). Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. All Mobile Edge bags and cases come with a limited lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
