Innovative Designs Receives Patent for Propriety Process With Low Density Foam

Pittsburgh, PA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Innovative Designs (IVDN) is pleased to announce that on April 11, 2023, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Patent # 11,623.375 B2 defining our proprietary process for forming closed and evacuated cell expanded low density foam is entitled to patent protection.  The USPTO first issued in January 2023 a Notice of Allowance and the patent was issued accordingly. 

Innovative Designs CEO Joseph Riccelli commented, "This is a key milestone and validation for our Insultex® insulation. Now that this patent is in place, we anticipate unprecedented growth into apparel and many other markets."

