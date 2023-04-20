DNR enforcement actions, published 4/20/2023

There were 2,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,562 in the last 365 days.
DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/
Consent Orders
A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.
Cherokee County
Dennis A. Ladwig Revocable Trust
Submit timely quarterly and annual reports in the future and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.
Plymouth County
Doghouse Pork LLC
Pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.
Scott County
Riverstone Group, Inc.
Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; train employees in permit compliance and submit proof of training; and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.