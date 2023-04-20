DNR enforcement actions, published 4/20/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Cherokee County

Dennis A. Ladwig Revocable Trust

Submit timely quarterly and annual reports in the future and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Plymouth County

Doghouse Pork LLC

Pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.

Scott County

Riverstone Group, Inc.

Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; train employees in permit compliance and submit proof of training; and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.