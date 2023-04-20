Colorado Fiscal Institute: Making Public Transit Free Is Good for Colorado

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Fiscal Institute (CFI) released a report today that makes the case for making public transit free in Colorado.
The report, titled “Zero Fare for Better Air,” argues that by removing fare requirements from public transportation systems, more people from different income levels will be encouraged to use these services. According to the report, this will help reduce traffic and air pollution and provide economic benefits to the state.
“Our workforce is not only the center of our successful economy, they are also most impacted with health challenges related to our environment,” said Kathy White, Executive Director of the Colorado Fiscal Institute. “We need more holistic approaches like free transit to create opportunities for working people and protect our environment.”
The report suggests that free public transit could help reduce income inequality in the state. By making public transportation free, CFI believes it will reduce the cost of transportation for lower-income Coloradans, allowing them to have more money to spend on other necessities.
The report argues that free public transit could help reduce the state’s reliance on automobiles. This would not only reduce traffic congestion but also reduce air pollution.
CFI’s report is just the latest in a series of initiatives to make public transportation more accessible and affordable. The organization has also been advocating for other economic policies for working families like child care tax credit expansion.
The Colorado Fiscal Institute is a non-profit organization that works to promote economic justice and opportunity for all Coloradans. The organization is committed to creating policies that benefit working families and reduce economic inequality.
For more information about the Colorado Fiscal Institute and its initiatives, please visit www.coloradofiscal.org.
