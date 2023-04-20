Peak Construction Purchases 100 Trees from The AP Environ. Sci. of John Jay High School in Support Tree-Plenish' Effort

We are grateful for the support of Peak Construction and John Jay High School in our efforts to promote reforestation.”
FISHKILL, NY, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Construction, a leading construction company focused on sustainable practices, has purchased 100 trees from John Jay High School to support Tree-Plenish's reforestation efforts. The joint initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of reforestation in combating climate change and to encourage businesses to take action to protect the environment.
The partnership between Peak Construction and Tree-Plenish is new, and the purchase of the 100 trees from John Jay High School is a recent effort to promote reforestation in the community. The trees will be donated to Tree-Plenish, which will organize a tree-planting event in the local community to plant them.
"We are thrilled to partner with John Jay AP Environmental Science Class and Tree-Plenish on this important initiative," said Bill Metzger, CEO of Peak Construction. "As a company that values sustainability, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and promoting reforestation. This partnership is an opportunity to positively impact the environment while supporting the local community and John Jay High School."
Tree-Plenish's mission is to plant trees in local communities to reduce carbon emissions and promote a more sustainable future. The organization partners with businesses, schools, and other organizations to organize tree-planting events and has planted thousands of trees across the United States.
"We are grateful for the support of Peak Construction and John Jay High School in our efforts to promote reforestation," said Aiden, a student of the AP Environmental Science and one of the team leads for this community event. "Their commitment to sustainability inspires us all, and we hope this initiative will inspire other businesses and schools to take action and contribute to a more sustainable future."
Peak Construction was founded in Fishkill and the Hudson Valley area in 1994 to provide top-notch quality at reasonable prices. Peak Construction is an award-winning general contractor that handles new construction, remodels, commercial projects, additions, and more. Visit PeakConstruction.biz to learn more about how our company can fit your needs.
