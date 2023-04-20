Power of WE Symposium Goes Global: Legacy of Hope for Romania's Abandoned Children

Making the dreams of kids come true

US Humanitarian Team Organizes International Efforts to Change the Lives of 200 Romanian Orphans

There are not many things in this life that come without a price; LOVE & HOPE are proof that the best things in life truly are free!” — Loren Michaels Harris

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2018, Dr. Loren Michaels Harris, has been the steward of the event, The Power of WE Symposium; which is an organization dedicated to providing lifelong resources, educational guidance, and a support system to disadvantaged youth in underprivileged communities. For the first time ever, the event is being held overseas this year; and partnering with Film Directors, Kenny and Kyle Saylor, Hope4Kids, and Romanian singing star, Andrei Dutu, to bring HOPE to the children in Romania.Over 850,000 children in Romania live in extreme poverty, with over 70,000 abandoned children and over 41% of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion. These children are referred to as the "untouchables," which translates to "unforgettable." This year’s aim is to make a lasting impact by providing mentorship, food, and backpacks filled with supplies - such as pajamas, books, and toothbrushes - that an orphan would initially need.Dr. Loren Michaels Harris, the founder of the Power of WE Symposium and a survivor of the foster system himself; understands the importance of providing support to children in need. "I don't want our children here or anywhere to be forgotten," he says.The Power of WE Symposium is raising funds to cover the costs of food for 200 children over the span of a week; as well as educational tours, reading to children, spending quality time with the orphans, participating in sports activities together, and enjoying drama workshops. In addition, 200 letters have been written by local schools that will be hand delivered to the children in Romania, providing them with a lifelong penpal and the knowledge that there are people who care. One of the students from Jefferson Junior High wrote a letter. When asked about his hopes of this letter, Henry responded, “They just need to know that people in this world love them and want them to succeed.”The Power of WE Symposium is an eight day event from May 4-12, 2023. It provides an opportunity for children to learn, grow, and connect with others who have gone through similar experiences. It is an opportunity for these children to believe in a better future and to know that they are not alone. These powerful partnerships will bring hope to the forgotten children of Romania to provide them with the resources and support they need to thrive.Join us in bringing hope to Romania's "untouchables" by donating to the Power of WE Symposium: Legacy of Hope even; or sharing this article with your friends and family. Every dollar counts in providing support to these children in need. Together, we can make a difference. https://www.gofundme.com/f/seeking-hope-in-the-form-of-for-kids-of-romania Note to editors: For more information about the Power of WE Symposium, please visit https://www.powerofwesymposium.com Source: Dr. Loren Michaels HarrisPress ContactDr. Loren Michaels Harris, Founderlorenmichaelsharris@gmail.com269-338-4246

